Signs of spring
Signs of spring

With warm weather continuing through the area and April only a few days away, many of the trees in Muscatine began showing signs of waking up for spring. This tree in Weed Park already has branches full of colorful buds as the leaves prepare to bloom. 

 DAVID HOTLE

