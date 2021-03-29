Signs of spring
MUSCATINE – As a certified nursing assistant, Muscatine County resident Lyndsay Jackson knew very well that medical emergencies could happen a…
Watch now: Davenport Police, Clinton County say a body was found in water in Dewitt. The investigation is ongoing.
Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Division of Criminal Investigations and the Davenport Police Department say two fishermen found a body in the…
WILTON – For some, burgers from fast food joints can’t compare to the burgers that at locally owned diners and restaurants.
What would it take to reinvigorate the Muscatine Mall?
In the absence of identity and motive, let's lend time and place to the human remains found outside DeWitt.
Officials made it clear investigators could not identify the remains, which were reported to the Clinton County Sheriff's Department at 6:30 p.m. Monday by two fishermen who were visiting the pond near an access road off 270th Avenue.
The mother of a 15-year-old boy who died in November is charged with first-degree murder, but those who know the family say it was the teen's …
A man convicted of the hit-and-run deaths of a Muscatine couple in May 2015 had his sentence shortened to seven and half years in a re-sentenc…
MUSCATINE — Realizing one of the most valuable resources people collecting goods for the needy have is space, Felicia Petty rented a second st…
A nurse and a correctional officer at the Anamosa State Penitentiary were killed Tuesday morning in what is believed to be the first fatal ass…