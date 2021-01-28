 Skip to main content
Snow remains in the forecast for the weekend
Piles of snow remain from the last big storm that dropped over 8 inches of snow in the area. According to the National Weather Service, snow is predicted to start Saturday afternoon, continue through the night and into Sunday morning. NWS predicts one to two inches of snow Saturday and two to four inches Saturday night. Sunday morning has a 30% chance of snow before noon.

