Even though snow remains in most areas from the last big storm that dropped over 8 inches on the area, snow eill again be returning to the area. According to the National Weather Service snow is predicted to start sometime Saturday afternoon and continue into Sunday morning. The service predicts 1-2 inches of snow Saturday and 2-4 inches Saturday night. Sunday morning has a 30% chance of snow before noon.
Snow remains in the forecast for the weekend
