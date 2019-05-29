Muscatine soccer state

On June 13-17, the Muscatine Soccer Club 2003 Girls will be representing the State of Iowa at the Regional Presidents Cup in Kansas City, Missouri. The team won the State Competition held in October of 2018 to earn the opportunity to represent Iowa. It was the first time a Muscatine team received the honor. 

Pictured, from left, front row: Faith Rains, Sophia Thomas, Grace Bode, Ashlyn McGinnis, and Kaylin Beadle.

Back row: Coach Mike McGinnis, Coach Kevin Juarez, Kiley Randoll, Izzy Rodriguez, Olivia Bowman, Abbey Rhoades, Kinsey King, Katelyn Weinrich, Katie Woodward, Uda Kimba, and Coach Megan Randoll.

Not pictured: Megan Hammond, Gabby McDowell, Jaide Schmelzer, Aaliyah Santos, and Emma Zillig.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments