Curious Future Engineer Finds a Practical Learning Environment at St. Ambrose University

Perla Hernandez never met a machine that didn’t spark her imagination. As a child she dissected alarm clocks to see how they worked. She begged her parents for a microscope, a telescope—anything to explore the intricate details that make our world tick.

As a St. Ambrose mechanical engineering major, Perla discovered a field that rewards her hungry mind. Her drive to explore caught the attention of professors, who invited her to join a research project on climate-friendly bio-fuels. Then a service trip to Memphis opened her eyes to the problem of riverfront pollution and sparked a plan to seek solutions in graduate school.

At St. Ambrose, your curiosity will take you far. Student organizations such as the Marketing Club and Student Nurses Association let you explore career possibilities right away. Joining athletic teams or music ensembles enable you to feel something larger than yourself. Ambrosians for Peace and Justice and Model UN illuminate the world you’re ready to change.

A St. Ambrose education focuses on holistic growth so you’ll be ready to tackle issues and contribute ethical solutions, today and tomorrow. No matter your field of study, you can thrive at St. Ambrose, just like Perla. Go to www.sau.edu/visitusto schedule your visit.

