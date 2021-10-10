Find Your Perfect College with One-Stop Shopping

Leave time for browsing

After you’ve visited with all the colleges on your list, you may want to visit a few that weren’t.

Amy Herrig, Admissions Coordinator for Adult Programs at EICC, knows from experience that many prospective students who attend college fairs are pleasantly surprised by the options that are out there.

“This is especially important if you are undecided on a program,” said Herrig. “Try to talk to as many reps as possible and find what financial aid options and opportunities can accompany specific programs. It’s an amazing thing—you may just uncover your educational path by meeting the right person.”

Be independent

This is the time to conduct yourself as a mature, college-ready individual. Remember: First impressions count! Make it a good one.

Even if you have several friends you plan on attending the college fair with, don’t go to every booth together. You’ll likely have your own questions to ask and will want the rep’s undivided attention. Plus, there’s plenty of time to compare notes after the fair.