You deserve MORE. Earn it at EICC

Eastern Iowa Community Colleges, and our Clinton, Muscatine and Scott campuses, are more than a college. We’re part of the community, a part of the family, supporting you in your journey and helping you make an impact in the world.

Our encouraging faculty and staff take EICC’s mission as THE Community’s College to heart, going above and beyond to make sure you reach your academic goals. We give you more… because you deserve more.

MORE BENEFITS

If your plan is to earn a Bachelor’s Degree, starting with EICC and transferring to a four-year public or private college is a smart choice. Transfer Majors at Eastern Iowa Community Colleges provide a complete blueprint for your move to a four-year college or university. More than that, these majors allow you to start your major before you transfer, making it possible to graduate with your Associate’s Degree in a specific field.

Partners in the program include University of Iowa, Iowa State University, University of Northern Iowa, Western Illinois University and St. Ambrose University, to name a few! That’s in addition to dozens of seamless transfer agreements with public, private and out-of-state colleges.

For more information, visit eicc.edu/transfer

MORE SAVINGS