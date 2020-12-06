3A No. 2 West Liberty looks to build on last season

As a sophomore, Drake led Wilton in points, assists and rebounds. Drake set a single-game school record last season by scoring 46 points against Anamosa on her way to averaging just over 18 points per game to go with almost eight rebounds and nearly three assists per game.

"Last year, we played a lot of sophomores at the varsity level," Wilton head coach Jake Souhrada said. "That's difficult in this conference to do and be successful, it's a very good conference for basketball. But it gave them a chance to get their feet wet and get comfortable with the pace of the game.

"They definitely improved throughout the season last year and we're hoping to take the next step this season."

In Durant, the Wildcats will try to improve on last year and rise from the basement of the RVC South.

However, Durant may have suffered the most significant losses from last year’s graduating class, at least statistically.

The Wildcats will have to make up for the 13 points per game that Kira Schult and Kylie Kay gave the team.

Most of the offensive load will fall on junior Ally Happ, who returns after going for 9.3 points a contest as a sophomore.

SEISC outlook