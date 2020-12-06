3A No. 2 West Liberty looks to build on last season

Entering the 2019-20 season, the West Liberty girls basketball team featured a decorated cast of players whose accomplishments largely came in sports other than basketball.
The team also had to adjust to a new head coach in Matt Hoeppner.
However, the Comets’ athletic prowess and high-pressure defense led West Liberty to the Class 3A regional final, ultimately losing to state runner-up North Polk 45-32 to cap off a 19-5 campaign.
That run certainly didn’t go unnoticed around the state, as West Liberty opens up the 2020-21 year ranked No. 2 in 3A.
West Liberty lost just two seniors from a year ago.
The losses may be more impactful from a leadership standpoint than statistically, as last year’s elder duo of Austyn Crees and Haylee Lehman contributed around seven points and six rebounds combined per game.
"It's a credit to last year's team that built a foundation to go forward," Hoeppner said. "But we've also got some depth. We've got six players added to the roster between freshmen and kids that came back out for basketball."
Crees’ presence shouldn’t be missed much as she returns this season as one of Hoeppner’s assistant coaches.
Furthermore, all-state volleyball player Martha Pace has returned to the basketball court for her senior year to give the Comets yet another athletic option behind the Comets’ five leading scorers from a year ago, all of whom return.
That group is headlined by junior Macy Daufeldt — another all-state volleyball player — and the Hall sisters, Sailor and Finley.
Finley Hall led West Liberty in scoring as a freshman, putting up 12.7 points per game, while Daufeldt wasn’t far behind at 12.1 points. Sailor Hall chipped in 9.6 points per contest while distributing a team-high 3.1 assists per game.
"Our roster has a slew of multi-sport athletes, which I just love," Hoeppner said. "I'm looking to use that in force this year."
West Liberty plays at a frenetic pace that often feels a bit chaotic, but it’s all to give the Comets’ athletes more opportunities to utilize their ability, agility and athleticism in transition.
"We're hoping to keep our opponents off balance and pressure them, hoping to get some turnovers and get out and run," said the Comet head coach.
One team within the Comets’ conference that feels better equipped to handle West Liberty this season is Wilton.
The Beavers went just 7-16 overall last season, finishing ahead of only Durant (6-17) in the River Valley South standings.
But Wilton returns Kelsey Drake, who begins her junior season as one of the area’s best individual all-around players.
"We expect teams to throw box-and-one sets to focus on (Kelsey)," Wilton head coach Jake Souhrada said. "But we have a lot of very good athletes in this group and they're getting more experience under their belts and be able to contribute around her."
As a sophomore, Drake led Wilton in points, assists and rebounds. Drake set a single-game school record last season by scoring 46 points against Anamosa on her way to averaging just over 18 points per game to go with almost eight rebounds and nearly three assists per game.
"Last year, we played a lot of sophomores at the varsity level," Wilton head coach Jake Souhrada said. "That's difficult in this conference to do and be successful, it's a very good conference for basketball. But it gave them a chance to get their feet wet and get comfortable with the pace of the game.
"They definitely improved throughout the season last year and we're hoping to take the next step this season."
In Durant, the Wildcats will try to improve on last year and rise from the basement of the RVC South.
However, Durant may have suffered the most significant losses from last year’s graduating class, at least statistically.
The Wildcats will have to make up for the 13 points per game that Kira Schult and Kylie Kay gave the team.
Most of the offensive load will fall on junior Ally Happ, who returns after going for 9.3 points a contest as a sophomore.
SEISC outlook
Both Wapello and Louisa-Muscatine finished in the top four of the Southeast Iowa SuperConference last season. And of the four, Mediapolis and Pekin may have suffered the most significant roster turnover from a year ago.
L-M brings back senior Kylee Sanders, who could contend for conference player of the year honors. She has already racked up 56 points through two games this season to lead the Falcons to a couple early-season wins.
"It's been tough to solidify anything this season with kids in and out all the time (due to the COVID-19 pandemic)," L-M coach Mike Milder said. "I think we're still working on our team dynamic. But we have a bunch of athletes that can get after it, we just have to get them ready."
It was Wapello, however, that finished in second in 2019-20, going 15-6 overall. L-M’s final record was 11-10.
Though the Arrows will certainly miss the presence of last year’s senior class in Eryka Dickey, Holly Massner and Mady Reid.
But Wapello’s past success could pave the way for the likes of Sammy Ewart and Lindsy Massner to make another jump this season to negate some of the loss.
That duo contributed almost 14 points per game as Ewart also added over two assists and steals per contest while maintaining a 2-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio as the Arrows’ primary ball-handler.
Similar to Durant in the RVC, Columbus struggled in the SEISC North last season, winning just one game in 21 tries.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!