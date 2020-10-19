3A No. 8 Comets conquer Anamosa in straight sets

WEST LIBERTY — Although there wasn’t much of a gap in terms of record between the West Liberty Comets and Anamosa Blue Raiders prior to Monday night’s Class 3 Region 8 quarterfinal, the Comets proved there was a sizable gap on the court.

West Liberty, playing on its home floor, took down the Blue Raiders in straight sets, 25-11, 25-19, 25-14. Both teams entered the contest with six losses on the season though the Comets came in with a handful more wins.

"I think we had a really good week of practice, and I think the girls are ready to play," said West Liberty head coach Ruben Galvan, "and I think, having played Anamosa once already, I kind of questioned the mental state we would come in with, but I was happy with how we played."

The Comets won that first meeting in straight sets as well. That one took place in West Liberty on Oct. 8.

But Monday night’s match only really got tense for a few points toward the end of the second set. Otherwise, it was all Comets, all night.