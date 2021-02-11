Adrenaline junkie Boeding chases state championship

Now, he’s chasing the top prize.

“It would be awesome for it to happen,” Boeding said. “I was at the very bottom my freshman year, so to just come all this way, it wouldn’t just be something for me but something for the team and my family.

“It is a huge goal of mine.”

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Boeding put an emphasis on strength training. It has made a significant impact in his performance.

“He’s very strong and very well-conditioned,” Anderson said. “He’s put in the time.”

That said, there is little margin for error in the 50 freestyle. One extra breath, a faulty start or poor turn is the difference between victory and defeat.

“I got to hit that start perfectly, hit my breakout right on the surface, nail the turn and finish strong," Boeding said. “When you breathe, that takes time. I’ve been down to one or two breaths. I’m hoping for one breath, maybe none this weekend.”

Boeding is hoping for a top-eight finish in the 100 freestyle and to go sub-47. He was 13th last year in 48 seconds.

More than his performances, Boeding has been a catalyst for the Muskies.