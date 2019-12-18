DURANT, Iowa — Durant senior Drew DeLong is a competitor. It’s in his lineage. The thrill of competition was taken from him this past football season when a wrist injury knocked him out for the season during the Wildcats’ third game of the season.
While Drew DeLong spent the majority of his football season sidelined, he watched younger brother Nolan, a freshman, run roughshod over the competition, to the tune of 1,172 total offensive yards.
“I’m always there for support,” the elder DeLong said, “whether I was playing or I wasn’t, I was ready to get the team fired up, whatever I had to do, support Nolan of course.
"I’m gonna be watching him for however many years he’s playing. It’s just something I had to embrace. I’m glad I did it. It was a really good experience even though I was sitting out.”
But DeLong is back competing — on the basketball court — and is a key factor in Durant’s successful start to the season.
“Getting hurt in football was really tough,” DeLong said. "Last year we had a really good year … I kinda came on at the end and did some nice things and then I got hurt this year, it was supposed to be my year, you know, senior year.
“It was hard, it was emotional. But I got back to where I wanted to be and I’m excited about the rest of the year.”
DeLong’s value to the Wildcats may be lost if looking at one statistic.
The most notable categories he leads the team in are free throw makes, field goal attempts, as well as 3-point attempts and makes.
However, when taken in total, it’s pretty staggering what DeLong is doing across the board.
The senior is second on the team in scoring at 13 points per game, two points behind Joe Lilienthal.
Further, DeLong is second in made shots with 22, second in steals (10), third in assists (one behind teammates Marcus Engster and Brendan Paper, who have 16 total each) and fifth in rebounds with 20.
“Last year I didn’t have as big of a role,” DeLong said, “but now I got a big role, I have to step up. It’s nice, I’ve always liked basketball … it’s always been kinda my thing.”
Durant head coach Matt Straube wasn’t initially convinced DeLong would be the team’s point guard, even though the coach was very much aware of DeLong's athleticism.
It didn’t take long for DeLong to make a Straube a believer.
“He stepped into a new role this year,” Straube said. “We didn’t really ask (Drew) to handle the ball last year, Easton Botkins did 99 percent of it for us … Drew’s having to step into a role where for the first time since he’s been playing basketball, he has to be the point guard on this team. He taken a couple of lumps early … but since then he’s really settled into the role.
"The sky's the limit for him."
After getting his feet wet at the new position and scoring two and 10 points in the Wildcats’ first two games, DeLong scored 20, 11 and 22 during the team’s three wins over the course of the week from Dec. 10-17.
Those three performances were crucial for the Wildcats’ four-game win streak that started the Friday prior to DeLong’s 20-point game against Wilton, a game Durant won by 20.
Although the team has since hit a two-game skid, the win streak did enough to keep them at 4-3 and toward the top of the River Valley Conference’s South division, where it sits third behind West Branch and Iowa City Regina.
Thus, it is Drew DeLong’s time to shine now and leave his own mark on the Wildcat program.
“I kinda hear it a lot, with dad being (the school’s) leading scorer,” DeLong said. "It’s a lot of pressure, but I just try and go out there and play the way I want to play and lead the way I want to lead.
"It’s working out right now, so I’m hoping to continue that.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.