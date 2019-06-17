As the sun started to set in between games, the setting was symbolic of the day and night difference between the start Muscatine got off to in each game against Pleasant Valley.
The first game saw the Muskies commit four errors and walk 10 on its way to a 13-0 loss. Muscatine scored the first two runs of the second game, which it went on to win 3-1.
Mistakes in the first game — whether errors in the field or walks — proved not only costly, but they seemed to have a snowball effect. In four different innings, the Muskies kept the Spartans from scoring. But when they did allow runs to reach home, the floodgates opened. In Pleasant Valley’s scoring innings, they recorded three runs twice and seven in the deciding seventh inning.
All of that while Muscatine finished with more errors (four) than hits (two).
"I think the big thing is, we need to fix our approach for that first game," Muscatine head coach Grant Pippert said. "We kind of put that on us as coaches, because when a team comes out like that, that's on us.
"But we just had a talk between games ... we still have a long ways to go, I've never won a game where we had five errors and one hit."
Muskie hitters were markedly more patient at the plate to start the second game. After managing just two hits in the opening game, Zach Eversmeyer and Dawson Toborg started the finale by drawing two walks. Pitcher Drew Logel then helped his own cause by driving in both Muskie runners with a loud double that ricocheted off the wooden Muscatine outfield fence.
To start the second inning, catcher Deigo Rangel drew a leadoff walk. Courtesy runner Brady McDaniel stole second, was moved to third on a bunt by second baseman Dalton Logel and driven in on a grounder to the right side of the infield by center fielder Brigg Burback.
Though the Muskies weren’t perfect in the second game, they were able to stave off the snowball effect like in Game 1. To start the fourth, Pleasant Valley’s Seth Clausen opened the inning with a base hit through the right side of the Muscatine infield. He then reached third on two Muskie throwing errors and was driven in by Carlos Rivera. But that proved to be the only run for the Spartans as the Muskies still led 3-1.
"We shouldn't have to have that talk in between games," Pippert said. "What we were lacking in that first game was the energy we had in the second game."
Throughout the second game, Muscatine maintained pressure on the Spartans. In each of the first five innings, the Muskies had a runner reach, either by hit or by walk.
Pitching was also a completely different story between games. In the nightcap, Drew Logel pitched a complete game, only allowing one Pleasant Valley run on five hits.
"Props to Drew, (he's) on one leg right now, injured, battled through it and pitched a gem," Pippert said, "Drew Logel, man."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.