All-Area softball: Sanders signs off on prep career with best all-around season

Big games always brought out the best in Hailey Sanders.
And Sanders closed out the 2020 season with some of her best work.
In fact, the condensed structure of the season caused by the COVID-19 pandemic allowed Sanders to take ownership of the success of the Falcons like never before.
She was again one of the top pitchers in the state, with her last high school season possibly being her best, which is why Sanders is the Muscatine Journal player of the year for the second consecutive season.
She roamed the circle for 116 of L-M’s 158 innings pitched this season, striking out 188 hitters over that span and finishing with a microscopic 0.84 ERA.
Sanders leaves L-M as its career leader in wins (69), strikeouts (both total, 784, and per inning) and ERA. She is second all-time at Louisa-Muscatine in career home runs (11) behind Randyn Carter, who is now at Kirkwood.
“She doesn’t get rattled in the circle,” L-M head coach Bryan Butler said. “Her calming demeanor was really big for us, especially the younger kids. … The way Hailey embraces the school is special. There are a number of kids with her talent that choose to play travel ball only, but Hailey loves being a Falcon.”
Opponents hit a measly .109 against Sanders this season.
“With travel ball, it was different people every weekend,” Sanders said. “But with high school, you’re playing for your community, your school, and with your best friends that you grow up with. I feel like nothing can ever beat that. We live in a small town, but got great community support. … It’s just a great experience I’ll really miss. It was one of the best times of my life for sure.”
Over the course of the Falcons’ three games at the Class 2A state tournament, Sanders went 6-for-8 with two walks, a double, a triple and three RBIs at the plate.
In fact, Sanders turned in the best work of her career at the plate this year. She hit .462 and finished tied with sophomore teammate McKenna Hohenadel for the team-lead in home runs with three. Hohenadel’s 31 RBIs also led L-M, but Sanders and sophomore Brynn Jeamby were right there as well, driving in 29 runs apiece.
Then there’s her work in the circle.
That’s where Sanders left not only her mark but a legacy.
“I’ve noticed in some of Hailey’s interviews that she’s really quick to point out what her teammates have done,” Butler said. “She doesn’t try to hog the attention, she wants other people to be recognized. That’s the mark of a great team leader.”
The senior threw 326 pitches over three games (21 innings) at state, surrendering just three earned runs and a .077 batting average against while striking out 39 in facing the best Class 2A could offer.
Sanders will go down as one of the most decorated Falcons in school history, but despite what she’s accomplished, she’s had to prove something to somebody at just about every point along the way.
Perhaps it was growing up with a sister that’s an all-state athlete in her own right. Like Hailey, Kylee will head to Northern Iowa to play softball when the younger Sanders is done with prep ball after next season.
Or having to split time and be the team’s “co-ace” for three seasons before taking over lead pitching duties.
Or being voted to the SEISC all-conference first team as an infielder last season instead of a pitcher.
Now that her career is over, the polished Sanders speaks a little more candidly about being irked about how that all worked out a year ago.
“When you’re a good player, you’re always going to have people to compete with or have to prove yourself over and over again,” Sanders said. “Last year, with the all-conference thing, I was upset that I wasn’t selected as a pitcher, but that just motivated me to do better at the state tournament (last season) and do better this year.
“I definitely felt like I had to prove myself every game, and that’s what I tried to do.”
Sanders tied up that loose end by winning conference player of the year and being a unanimous choice to the first team as a pitcher. She also made the all-tournament team for the third consecutive year and was all-state in Class 2A for the fourth time. Three of those came with first-team recognition.
It was far from easy, though, as world events cast uncertainty over the season going in. The loss of a former coach in Jerin “Bear” Gerst and close friend Chantz Stevens made this season the most mentally challenging for Sanders.
“With it being my senior year, I just wanted to go out and have fun,” Sanders said. “But, I’d say that mentally, it probably was the hardest year.”
The personal losses meant this season took on a different feeling. Whereas she spent the bulk of her life getting ready for varsity softball season, her last year with the Falcons was more of a distraction from real life than a crowning achievement in her prep career.
Now off to UNI, Sanders enters college knowing she’ll have to prove herself all over again.
“I’m excited for that opportunity,” Sanders said. “I know it’s going to be a big step up, but I’m ready to take on that challenge. Hopefully I can make an impact there like I did at L-M. That’s the goal.”
But that’s nothing new for her. Now it’s up to future Falcons to try and live up to the standard she set.
Those wheels are already in motion.
“One of the girls on our team, Jersey Lessenger, has a little sister that pitches,” Butler said. “When we were playing down in Burlington during the winter, Hailey was warming up before the game, and Jersey’s little sister was practicing pitching … and you could just see her trying to emulate (Hailey). It was so awesome. ... Hailey is the role model for this program.”
