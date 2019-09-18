LETTS, Iowa – Louisa-Muscatine coach Ken Spielbauer thinks it was one of the best plays he's seen in his two-plus decades of coaching high school volleyball.
Sophomore McKenna Hohenadel was positioned on the front line in a recent match, and a teammate shanked a ball out of bounds in the back row on the second hit. Hohenadel tracked down the ball and managed to hit it over the net on the third shot, helping the Falcons eventually win a crucial point in the match.
“It was maybe a little luck,” Spielbauer said with a smile, “but a normal person can’t do that.”
With Hohenadel running the offense from her setter position, the Falcons are off to a 5-5 start in Spielabuer’s first season as head coach, which is just one win shy of last season’s 6-20 mark. Louisa-Muscatine hasn't reached a double-digit win total since compiling a 10-21 record in 2011.
The early success has led to a better attitude for the Falcons.
“We’ve just really bonded this year, and we’re on a different level compared to last year,” Hohenadel said. “You can tell we’re just enjoying the game a lot more.”
This season, Louisa-Muscatine already has wins over three teams it lost to last season. Hohenadel, a sophomore, is a major reason for L-M's success.
Hohenadel has 172 assists and 50 digs through 10 matches. She ranks third in the Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division in assists, and third in assists per set with 6.37. That mark is also 20th best in Class 2A.
“She’s very athletic and versatile,” Spielbauer said. “She has to work on her skills, but she could end up being pretty good. She’s a hard worker and an all-around athlete.”
That athleticism is why Hohenadel took over at setter and Maisy Howell, last year’s setter, is playing and thriving in the backline. In Spielbauer’s 5-1 alignment, the setter has to be able to block, which is why Hohenadel now mans the position. The sophomore is third on the team with nine blocks, behind Kylee Sanders (33) and Hailey Sanders (12).
It’s been an adjustment for every player in the program playing for a new coach. However, nobody has seen a bigger change from last year than Hohenadel, who went from limited varsity action as a freshman to running the show on offense in her sophomore campaign.
“This year we’ve started to run actual plays,” Hohenadel said. “On offense, I’ll call out plays on free ball and different stuff. Last year, we just played, we didn’t really call a ton of stuff. Our offense is different, which is good; it’s not just straight on attacks.
“We (hit) at different angles, so other teams don’t know where it’s coming from.”
Spielbauer said prior to the season he wanted more kills and a higher kill efficiency in his first season. Mission accomplished, at least so far.
The Falcons already have 192 kills in 10 games this season compared to 271 in 26 games last year. Their .075 kill efficiency is up from a negative .149 last season.
Hohenadel attributes that to her chemistry with Kylee Sanders, Hailey Sanders and Shadyn Bishop, the top three attackers on the team. Kylee currently leads the Falcons with 79 kills.
That chemistry likely isn’t built without the time Hohenadel has put in as Spielbauer often works with the sophomore after practice by putting her in different situations where she has to decide which hitter to go to.
As a result, Hohenadel is on pace to become the first L-M setter to top 200 assists since 2011, and the Falcons have a legit chance to blow past last season’s win total.
“We just want to compete with good teams,” Hohenadel said. “That’s been our goal this whole season, to compete. We might not win every single game. Losses are going to happen. We always want to play our best each game.”
