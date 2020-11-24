All-state football: Wapello trio named to Class A team

The Wapello Indians placed three on the Iowa Iowa Print Sports Writers Association Class A all-state football team.

All are seniors, led by first-team selection Rhett Smith to the offensive line unit. Additionally, Hector Zepeda was selected to the second team as a kicker and Caden Thomas made the third team as a wide receiver.

Muscatine defensive tackle Togeh Deseh was named third team in 4A while West Liberty's Jahsiah Galvan (first team in 2A) and Durant sophomore Nolan DeLong (second team in 1A) were also recognized.

Smith anchored an Indian offensive line that allowed Wapello to gain 1,749 rushing yards and 1,354 passing yards. Wapello scored 38 total offensive touchdowns en route to a 4-4 finish.

The 6-foot-5 Thomas was especially effective in the red zone this season, catching 23 passes for 550 yards with nine going for touchdowns.

Zepeda went a perfect 2-for-2 on field goals attempts this season while also converting 33 of 35 extra points. He also added 37 tackles on defense.

Deseh, a senior, recorded 30.5 total tackles this season - half of which were for a loss - and 1.5 sacks.