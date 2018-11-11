CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – Spencer Daufeldt was very matter-of-fact when discussing what went wrong for the West Liberty football team in Saturday’s season-ending loss to Prairie City-Monroe.
“We were just outplayed,” the senior lineman said with a sigh.
Indeed, No. 1 PCM lived up to its ranking in a 27-0 win over West Liberty in the Class 2A state semifinals at the UNI-Dome Saturday night. The loss ended the Comets’ season at 8-4 and snapped a seven-game winning streak.
PCM (12-0) outgained West Liberty 238-198, but a good chunk of the Comets’ yards came on their final two drives. The Comet offense never managed a trip to the red zone and turned the ball over three times Saturday night.
“They have a lot of speed, especially on the outside,” West Liberty coach Jason Iske said of the PCM defense.
“They fly to the ball, whether it’s a run or pass they do a great job of getting there. They’re a very good team.”
PCM’s Will Cummings broke his first big run of the night on an outside run that went for a 41-yard touchdown to give the Mustangs a 7-0 lead with under five minutes remaining in the opening quarter.
“They were really kicking out our outside backers and we were having trouble with the inside guys getting out to make a play,” Daufeldt said. “He (Cummings) was finding holes and making great plays.”
Cummings finished with 23 carries for 136 yards and one touchdown, which is the most yards by any opposing player gained on the West Liberty defense this season.
“I thought some of his runs we actually bottled up pretty well and he made a big cut back the other way,” Iske said. “Cutting across the green is his best attribute as a runner, he has a knack for that. He did that a few times when we were over pursuing.”
On the next series, West Liberty quarterback Seth Feldman was sacked and coughed up the football on the Comets’ 23-yard line. The Mustangs made them pay with a four play, 23-yard touchdown drive that ended with a 10-yard touchdown pass from Reed Worth to Brayton VanDyke late in the first quarter.
“They bring rushers off the edge,” Feldman said. “That was getting to me quickly.”
The Comet defense found its footing in the second quarter, but the offense gained just 55 yards and picked up three first downs in the opening half and trailed 17-0 heading into the locker room.
“They were just outplaying us at the start,” Daufeldt said. “They were coming off the ball faster and we had to improve. We got a little better, had a little improvement in the second half but couldn’t find the end zone.”
West Liberty started the second half with five consecutive runs – three by Feldman and two by senior Coy Ruess – to pick up 19 yards. However, the Comets were stopped inches short on a fourth and one midway through the third quarter in an attempt to get back within striking distance.
PCM took the ball straight down the field and Reed found Isaac Telfer for an 18-yard touchdown with just under five minutes left in the third to put the game out of reach.
Feldman led the Comets with 90 passing yards — 67 coming on the final two drives that each ended with a Mustang interception near the red zone — and 80 rushing yards. Talen Dengler had six receptions for 57 yards and also had an interception.
Although the season — and the careers of seniors up and down the roster — didn’t end the way they would have liked, the journey to this point is one the Comets are very proud of.
The Comets dug themselves a 1-3 hole out of the gate and put themselves in a position where a loss would likely mean the end of their season. But they just kept winning. And winning. And winning. They won until they got to the UNI-Dome for the first time since 1987.
“Words cannot explain how proud I am of these guys and how hard we’ve worked,” Feldman said. “We were supposed to be like fourth in our district or something.
“To make it here, this far, it’s unbelievable.”
Feldman was a three-year starter for the program at quarterback. Daufeldt, meanwhile, was a four-year starter on the line and saw West Liberty transform from a 1-8 team his freshman season to 8-4 and one of the top four teams in the state as a senior.
That’s something he’ll never forget.
“It’s just been an amazing ride,” Daufeldt said. “I wouldn’t trade it for anything. … It’s very special, we made improvements every year.”
