Josh Anderson and Curtis Cordrey were teammates 11 years ago on the Muscatine High School boys’ bowling squad.

They collided in the stepladder final late Sunday afternoon for Bowler of the Year honors.

Powered by five consecutive strikes between the sixth and 10th frames, Anderson edged Cordrey for the title, 236-228, in the annual event hosted by the Muscatine USBC at the Rose Bowl.

“It was nice to see the young kids get one,” said Anderson, who was also Bowler of the Year in 2018.

Jennifer Czerwiec (Sweet 16 Division I), Karlyn Logel (Sweet 16 Division II), Beth Wingerter (Sweet 16 Senior Division), Michael Parchert (Bowler of the Year Division II) and Dennis Wagoner (Bowler of the Year Senior Division) were the other weekend champions.

Anderson has been on a tear this year. He has bowled six 300s and posted three 800-plus series.

In his first four games Sunday, Anderson rolled 225, 248, 300 and 229 for a 1,002 total. It topped Jesse Owen by 10 pins to secure his spot into the roll-off final.

“It has been a really good year,” Anderson said. “I’m throwing it good, I’m in a good place in my life and it is a lot of fun.”

Cordrey knocked off five-time Bowler of the Year Matt Weggen in the first stepladder round, 249-240. Cordrey followed with a 257-201 win over Owen in the semifinal.

In the championship, Anderson opened in the second frame before regrouping with two strikes, a 9-spare and then a string of five consecutive strikes before another 9-spare.

Given the strength of competition, Anderson said it was a special victory.

“Muscatine has always been a very good bowling city,” he said. “Any time you get into Bowler of the Year like this, a limited set of four games and roll-offs, you have to be on it.

“It is tough. You’ve got to have some breaks go your way and hope things pan out.”

Anderson isn’t certain where his crystal trophy will end up.

“My girlfriend won’t let me put them in the living room because it doesn’t go with the decor is what I’m told,” Anderson said. “I might have to convince her to let me put this one in there, at least for a while.”

Czerwiec nearly rolls 300

Czerwiec captured her second Sweet 16 title in three years.

And she saved her best for last.

Czerwiec was second to six-time Sweet 16 champion Tabitha Bieri after four games, 1050-916. In the roll-offs, Czerwiec beat Christin Swank 238-227 and then nearly threw a perfect game to upend Bieri, 299-214.

“Considering Tabitha is my best friend, I knew going into it, I couldn’t mess up,” Czerwiec said. “It wasn’t so much the 300, it was more I had to strike because I knew if I didn’t, she could capitalize on that.

"I kept going with what was happening.”

Czerwiec missed all of last year after having back surgery in November 2021. Besides trying to regain her form this season, Czerwiec said she had not felt good most of the week.

“I had not been bowling well,” she noted. “When I shot the three-game series of 660 that was like my best in a month-and-a-half.”

Bieri, who had games of 255, 248, 278 and 269 in the four-game lead-up, matched Czerwiec with three strikes to start in the final.

While Czerwiec’s strike run continued, Bieri followed with four straight spares.

By the 10th frame, the only drama left was Czerwiec’s quest for 300. On the 12th and final throw, she left the 10-pin.

“Off my hand, it probably felt like the worst ball I had thrown,” Czerwiec said. “I kept telling myself don’t put it in the gutter.”

In both of Czerwiec’s Sweet 16 victories, she has defeated Bieri in the final.

“She is like my little Mount Everest, the one person I feel like I can’t beat,” Czerwiec said. “So when I do, it makes it that much more (sweet). Especially today, the way she rolled the ball, she was on fire.

“Sometimes, the pin fall is with you or not. Today, it was definitely with me. To win it a second time, it is pretty freaking cool.”

Division II winners

Logel recovered from a slow start to claim her second Division II title. She opened with 137 and 136 before a 183 and 200 to qualify second.

In the stepladder, she beat Crystal Polman, 156-145, and then topped No. 1 qualifier Cassandra Morse in the final, 175-130.

It was a hectic weekend of bowling for Logel, who competed in the Senior Division on Saturday, bowled in a league Saturday night and then threw six games Sunday.

“It is a matter of survival,” she said.

Parchert had an 842 after four games to qualify second in the roll-off. He needed a ninth and 10th frame roll-off to beat Rebekah Hahn in the semifinals before taking down Danny Chick Jr. 201-189 in the final.

It was Parchert’s first Division II title.

Wagoner gets second title

Wagoner won his second Bowler of the Year Senior Division title Saturday. Also the 2018 champion, Wagoner had the top score after four games with a 968, highlighted by a 278 game.

In the stepladder final, Wagoner recorded two strikes and a nine count in the 10th frame to clip Scott Berlin 225-224.

Wagoner, who lives in Columbus Junction, has been bowling league in Muscatine for the past decade. He had knee surgery last July and has been trying to regain his form.

“I’m getting there,” Wagoner said. “I’m feeling pretty good about what I’m doing right now with my new knee. They call it the bionic knee.”

Wingerter captured her first Sweet 16 Senior Division title. She had three games over 200 to finish with an 820 four-game total, the best among the 16 competitors.

In the final, Wingerter defeated reigning three-time champion Laurie Lanfier, 243-190.

“It meant a lot,” Wingerter said. “Laurie is a great bowler, a great competitor. It was an honor to bowl against her.”

Men's Divisions

Bowler of the Year

Division I (4 games) -- 1. Josh Anderson 1,002; 2. Jesse Owen 992; 3. Matt Weggen 990; 4. Curtis Cordrey 986; 5. Tyson Freyermuth 942; 6. Trey Sanders 916; 7. Beau Hahn 915; 8. Fred Bodman 907; 9. David Nelson 901; 10. Scott Berlin 852; 11. Damon Stalkfleet 841; 12. Dustin Beaham 840; 13. Scooter Evans 806; 14. Nick Doy 797; 15. Beaver Bishop 752; 16. Chip Calcott 741

Stepladder quarterfinal: Cordrey def. Weggen, 249-240.

Stepladder semifinal: Cordrey def. Owen, 257-201

Stepladder final: Anderson def. Cordrey, 236-228.

Division II (4 games) -- 1. Danny Chick Jr. 899; 2. Michael Parchert 842; 3. Thomas Plemmons 812; 4. Rebekah Hahn 784; 5. Ashley Parchert 774; 6. Bryan Truitt 768; 7. Cari Staley 759; 8. Jenny Lessenger 750; 9. Joseph Franks 746; 10. Ricky Carpenter 739; 11. Robert Babbitt 732; 12. Jared Hightower 721; 13. Joey Sisnroy 687; 14. Wayne Brannen 653; 15. Steve Frye 626; 16. Russell Fey 594

Stepladder quarterfinal: Hahn def. Plemmons, 224-147

Stepladder semifinal: Parchert def. Hahn, 179-179 (40-35 in roll off)

Stepladder final: Parchert def. Chick Jr., 201-189

Senior Division (4 games) -- 1. Dennis Wagoner 968; 2. Thomas Shoppa 909; 3. Scott Berlin 905; 4. Sparky Frye 894; 5. Craig Samuelson 883; 6. Mike Collins 868; 7. Keith Milder 863; 8. David Harris 833; 9. Dewayne Pallischeck 830; 10. Russ Berkhoudt 797; 11. Larry Roberson 796; 12. Rudy Aguero 794; 13. Beaver Bishop 793; 14. Neal Adams 765; 15. Dale Turner 764; 16. Rick Carpenter 762

Stepladder quarterfinal: Berlin def. Frye, 225-156

Stepladder semifinal: Berlin def. Shoppa, 224-221

Stepladder final: Wagoner def. Berlin, 225-224

Women's Divisions

Sweet 16

Division I (4 games) -- 1. Tabitha Bieri 1,050; 2. Jennifer Czerwiec 916; 3. Hayley Anderson 899; 4. Christin Swank 876; 5. Tara Hogan 867; 6. Hannah Stalkfleet 865; 7. Lisa Madsen 851; 8. Ronda Honts 846; 9. Memi Amwoza 835; 10. Laurie Lanfier 792; 11. Triscia Laucamp 774; 12. Beth Wingerter 773; 13. Kayla Skidmore 771; 14. Savannah McCleary 767; 15. Shelly Bickerstaff 724; 16. Cathy Ribbink 704

Stepladder quarterfinal: Swank def. Anderson, 268-256

Stepladder semifinal: Czerwiec def. Swank, 238-227

Stepladder final: Czerwiec def. Bieri, 299-214

Division II (4 games) -- 1. Cassandra Morse 671; 2. Karlyn Logel 656; 3. Crystal Polman 656; 4. Debbie Rudolph 651; 5. Connie Clemens 647; 6. Jeannie Neipert 644; 7. Jeanne Staley 626; 8. Kim McCleary 621; 9. Shila Longcor 621; 10. Tiffany Skidmore 612; 11. Ciony Metz 603; 12. Sarah Watson 601; 13. Cindy Tillie 600; 14. Corinne Welchman 589; 15. Beverly Marlowe 573; 16. Emma Longcor 567.

Stepladder quarterfinal: Polman def. Rudolph, 177-157

Stepladder semifinal: Logel def. Polman, 156-145

Stepladder final: Logel def. Morse, 175-130

Senior Division (4 games) -- 1. Beth Wingerter 820; 2. Laurie Lanfier 817; 3. Sandra Cordrey 784; 4. Lisa Brannen 756; 5. Lori Easterla 729; 6. Julie Frye 726; 7. Mary Burke 705; 8. Jeanne Staley 699; 9. Lori Harris 696; 10. Karlyn Logel 687; 11. Suzanne McCleary 681; 12. Lynn Keller 667; 13. Jeannie Neipert 648; 14. Fran Miller 615; 15. Linda Roberson 587; 16. Kim McCleary 527

Stepladder quarterfinal: Brannen def. Cordrey, 158-128

Stepladder semifinal: Lanfier def. Brannen, 205-192

Stepladder final: Wingerter def. Lanfier, 243-190