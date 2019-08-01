The Iowa Girls Coaches' Association has announced the selections for the all-state softball teams. The amount of talent locally was evident as over a dozen athletes were selected.
On the Class 5A team, Muscatine's Rylie Moss and Kaylie Reynolds were selected to the second team. Moss, a sophomore, led the Muskies with a .468 batting average and .507 on-base percentage. She also added 38 stolen bases, 19 runs batted in and six doubles.
Reynolds, a senior, hit .452 on the season with a .511 OBP with 55 RBI, 20 doubles and eight home runs for the Muskie team that ended 31-8.
The third team included Muskie infielder Kaylynn Salyars, a sophomore, who hit .444 with an even .500 OBP. Salyars had 16 doubles and six home runs, driving in 50.
Area schools received six selections in Class 3A.
Hailey and Kylee Sanders were both first-teamers for a Louisa-Muscatine team that finished second in Class 3A, going 35-5. Hailey, a junior, was one of the best pitchers in the state this season with a 21-1 record. Opponents had just a .109 batting average against her and her ERA was a minuscule 0.83 with 283 strikeouts. The junior also hit .437 at the plate and had 14 doubles and 28 RBI.
Kylee, a sophomore, led L-M in batting average (.496), on-base percentage (.564) and stolen bases (10).
Additionally, Haylee Lehman and Isabelle True made the first team all-state from West Liberty, who finished third in Class 3A with a 30-6 record.
The junior Lehman hit .602 with a .645 on-base percentage. She also had 30 stolen bases, 11 RBI, four doubles and four triples.
True, a senior, was the ace of the Comet pitching staff. For the season, she ended with a 19-4 record, a 1.38 ERA, .172 opponent batting average and 192 strikeouts.
They were joined by teammates Austyn Crees (a junior) on the second team and Macy Akers (senior) as an honorable mention.
Crees hit .462 with a .573 OBP with a team-high 34 RBI and four home runs.
Akers' maintained a .396 average, .492 OBP and 30 RBI.
At the Class 2A level, three representatives from Durant were selected. Those were Ruby Kappeler to the first team, Kamryn Meyer to the second team and Hannah Happ to the third team, all of whom are seniors.
Kappeler finished with a .487 average and .519 OBP, adding 32 RBI, 17 doubles and 38 stolen bases for the Wildcats, who finished 29-7.
Happ finished with a .410 average and a .458 OBP while also recording 18 RBI, 11 stolen bases and six doubles.
Meyer ended with a 19-4 record on the mound with 215 strikeouts, a 0.64 ERA and a .144 opponent batting average. She also hit for a .299 average and .333 OBP with 21 RBI and five doubles.
Senior Emma Reid of Wapello was also selected to the third team, as was Kortney Drake (senior) and Mallory Lange (freshman) from Wilton.
Reid had a .318 BA, a .417 OBP with 10 RBI, four double and seven stolen bases for the 17-15 Arrows.
Drake finished her career at Wilton by sporting a .457 BA and .496 OBP while adding 20 stolen bases, 15 RBI and 13 doubles. The Beavers finished with a 18-20 record.
Lange really came on during her freshman campaign and hit to the tune of a .467 average and a .486 OBP with 20 RBI, 17 stolen bases and 11 doubles.
