West Liberty made the quarterfinals of the Iowa high school football playoffs for the second consecutive season.
The Comets were rewarded on the Iowa Print Sports Writer Association's all-state teams released today.
Senior linebacker Will Esmoil was selected to the first team in Class 2A while senior linebacker Gavin Chown and junior defensive lineman Kobe Simon made the second team.
Esmoil rushed for 1,111 yards and 11 touchdowns while also collecting 78 tackles (9.5 for loss). It was the second consecutive year Esmoil has made the top team.
Chown led the seven-win Comets with 78.5 tackles and two fumble recoveries. Simon had 61.5 stops (15 tackles for loss, seven sacks).
Durant offensive lineman Joe Lilienthal, a South Dakota recruit, made the first team in Class A. Lilienthal, a 6-foot-8 and 325-pound tackle, anchored an offensive line that produced a 1,000-yard rusher in each of the past two seasons.
There were three Journal-area players chosen to the third team.
In Class 4A, Muscatine tailback Tim Nimely was an at-large selection on offense.
Despite the Muskies going 1-8, Nimely rushed for 927 yards and eight touchdowns. All-state for a second straight year, Nimely is less than 50 yards from becoming the school's all-time leading rusher.
Wapello tailback Ricky Pforts and lineman Rhett Smith made the third team in 1A.
Pforts rushed for 1,189 yards and 16 touchdowns while also leading the Indians (5-4) with 61 tackles. Smith started on both sides of the ball.
