The Muscatine 4x400 relay team came in 9th. The team of senior Owen Hazelwood, junior Zack Hardy, senior Trei Tovar and sophomore Noah Yahn finished with a time of 3:23.38. The top eight relay teams advanced to the final heat, meaning the Muskies missed out by a single place. The last qualifying team ahead of Muscatine was Dike-New Hartford, who ran the relay in 3:23.09. Waukee's relay won the event in 3:17.44.
Yahn also placed 11th in the open 400. Yahn posted a time of 50.65. Yahn finished third among sophomores in the race, behind Aaron Smith of Waukee and Thomas Collins of Ankeny Centennial. Darein Porter of Bettendorf took the gold medal with a time of 47.94.
West Liberty junior Austin McMichael finished 25th overall in the 110 hurdles. He finished with a time of 15.58. The top eight times advanced to the finals. In this case, that would have required a time of 14.84 or better to move on to the finals.
In the finals, the winner was Linn-Mar senior Trent Davis, who ran the race in 14.39.
T.J. Dirth, a senior from Wapello, finished 12th overall in the discus. Dirth threw a distance of 151-4. He would have needed a 157-5 to place in the top nine and advance to the finals. The event was won by Cedar Rapids Kennedy senior Cam Jones, who had a winning distance of 178-5.
Freshman Macy Daufeldt of West Liberty finished in 13th place in the long jump. However, Daufeldt was the top-finishing freshman among the girls who competed in the event at Drake. Daufeldt's best jump posted a distance of 16-3.00. The top nine advanced, which meant a jump of 17-0.25 or better was required to move on. Senior Darby Thomas of CB Abraham Lincoln won with an even 19-foot jump.
West Liberty's shuttle hurdle relay team will compete on Saturday. The race will start at 12:15 p.m. The members of the team are: Will Esmoil, Sam Gingerich, Seth Feldman, Austin McMichael.
