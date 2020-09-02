Area runners look to establish themselves

Only one of the four runners area schools sent to the state meet in 2019 return this season.

While several athletes will look to make their first trip to Fort Dodge, West Liberty’s Ashton Burroughs has his sights set on a return trip.

“(Ashton) is definitely looking to get back,” West Liberty coach Mike Hart said. “I know that’s a goal of his.

Burroughs finished 22nd at the Class 2A meet last year. His time at state was 17 minutes, 6 seconds, making him the area’s top returning runner.

Columbus’ Isaac Acosta is one of the runners trying to get where Burroughs has been.

“When the (COVID-19) virus stuff started, I had to run on my own, because we weren’t allowed to be with our team,” Acosta said. “That really bothered me, but I still ran as hard as I could by myself.”

However, Acosta admits part of the draw to the sport is the competition, and that was hard to replicate over the offseason, even dating back to last track season being canceled.