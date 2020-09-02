Area runners look to establish themselves

Only one of the four runners area schools sent to the state meet in 2019 return this season.
While several athletes will look to make their first trip to Fort Dodge, West Liberty’s Ashton Burroughs has his sights set on a return trip.
“(Ashton) is definitely looking to get back,” West Liberty coach Mike Hart said. “I know that’s a goal of his.
Burroughs finished 22nd at the Class 2A meet last year. His time at state was 17 minutes, 6 seconds, making him the area’s top returning runner.
Columbus’ Isaac Acosta is one of the runners trying to get where Burroughs has been.
“When the (COVID-19) virus stuff started, I had to run on my own, because we weren’t allowed to be with our team,” Acosta said. “That really bothered me, but I still ran as hard as I could by myself.”
However, Acosta admits part of the draw to the sport is the competition, and that was hard to replicate over the offseason, even dating back to last track season being canceled.
“I’m not a very good runner on my own,” the junior runner said. “I need my team or other runners to rely on. I did the best I could on my own, but my time got faster and faster the more we were allowed to be around the team.
“I was devastated about not having a track season.”
Acosta fell short of reaching the Class 1A state meet last season. He came in 35th at the state-qualifying meet last October in Iowa City. He ran a 19:02.41.
Wilton’s Zach Hein and Wapello’s Aiden Housman, area runners who did make it to state in Class 1A, each ran under 17:43 at the event, meaning Acosta and other state hopefuls will have to cut a decent amount of time off.
The Beavers may have a solid replacement for Hein in sophomore Jake Walton, who ran a 18:14 in Wilton’s opening meet of this season.
Durant’s Drake Shelangoski, back for his junior year, plans to factor into the chase for a spot in the 1A state meet as well.
Shelangoski finished 23rd at the state qualifying meet, finishing with a time of 18:18.81.
“We are looking forward to, and expecting, good things out of our upperclassmen,” Durant coach Andrew Hermiston said. “The biggest thing is for us to stay healthy.”
In Class 2A, Louisa-Muscatine’s Paul Hoopes may end up joining Burroughs in Fort Dodge. But as the others mentioned, the Falcon senior will have his work cut out for him as he will need to improve on last year’s state- qualifying meet finish of 18:56, which put him in 40th place.
Area girls teams playing a numbers game
Across the area, coaches of girls cross country teams are saying similar things. Schools are dealing with a combination of low numbers in terms of quantity and not much experience coming back.
That’s certainly been the case in West Liberty, where the team is seeking to find a new leader after seeing Jimena Fierro cap off her stellar Comet career with a 10th-place finish at the 2019 Class 2A state meet. Fierro finished that race in 19:39.4.
“We’re still trying to get our numbers up,” Hart said. “It’s been a little rough. I didn’t get to do my end of the year recruiting at the end of last school year, but we have about a dozen kids out. Everyone on the team is a really hard worker, so that’s going to be a big strength for us.
“We have a lot of new kids. A lot of kids that have never done cross country. But they have a really positive attitude.”
But with all the youth comes opportunity.
“The nice thing is, we’re really young. We only have a couple of seniors. We’re young but have a really bright future in cross country,” Columbus’ Riley said. “We have some young girls who are coming up. I’m looking forward to having a good year.”
Wilton’s Charlotte Brown could make a run toward the 1A state meet based on some early results this season.
Brown ran the Langwood course in 20 minutes flat in the Beavers’ first meet of the season, winning the race by over 30 seconds.
Similarly, Durant sophomore Carlie Jo Fusco is looking for this to be the season she puts herself on the cross country map, running a 25:02 to open the new season.
“She’s always pushing herself for a better time and practice harder,” Durant girls coach Tracy Tappendorf said. “Isabelle Rockow is transitioning from volleyball to cross country, and we are excited to see what the season has in store for her."
Wapello has two sophomores in Madi Lundvall and Torrie Walker. For many teams, this season is as much about setting things up for the future as it is about the short term.
However, the same refrain echoes across the area.
“We are really struggling with numbers this year,” said Tappendorf of her team, which consists entirely of Fusco and Rockow.
