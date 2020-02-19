Area state wrestlers dotted with familiar names and surprises

In the past, the Muscatine wrestling team has had a number of successful heavyweights.
By making it state, Muskie junior Togeh Deseh can take his place among that group.
“With Nolan Bell, Eddie Sanders and Wade McLeod, we have had a tradition of heavyweights at Muscatine,” said Muskies head coach Joe Kane. “Togeh has hit the mat after Christmas and has been dominant.”
Deseh, who reserved a slot at the Class 3A state tournament at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines by placing second in last Saturday’s district meet, got a late start to the season but enters the state meet with a record of 24-5.
However, it’ll be Deseh’s teammate, junior Tim Nimely, who will be looked to as the Muskies’ leader during the state meet.
Nimely (40-8) is the only Muskie wrestler who qualified that has made it to state before, which he has twice. The 170-pounder will square off against Zachary Campbell of North Scott in the first round. Campbell beat Nimely at the Mississippi Athletic Conference meet in the 170 title match.
“We’re looking for Tim’s leadership to help loosen up the rest of the guys,” Kane said. “He’s already been there and he knows how it goes. … He’s really put together a good season.”
Deseh and Nimely will be joined by 126-pound sophomore Mason Crabtree (38-14) and 160-pound senior Cedric Castillo (39-10)
Class 2A
Scorpil goes for CWMU; West Liberty’s foursome looking for medals: The Comets head into state with two undefeated wrestlers on the roster, while Columbus-Winfield-Mount Union’s 106-pounder Lane Scorpil remains perfect as well.
In attempting to stay without a loss, all three figure to run into the best competition they’ve seen thus far.
On the other side of Will Esmoil’s bracket is Jack Gaukel of Sergeant Bluff-Luten with a 50-1 record. Esmoil enters at 38-0.
“Will has stepped into the leadership (and) mentor role without hesitation this year,” West Liberty head coach Ian Alke said. “He's the most talented athlete I've ever had the privilege to coach.”
West Liberty 220-pounder Kobe Simon (34-0) may run into Cody Fisher (48-0) of Woodward-Granger.
"(Kobe) gets better every time he is in the practice room, and it shows in competition. He's fun to watch, and as a bigger guy that's cool to see," Alke said. "I'm challenged as his coach to find him workout partners because he beats everyone up that we find for him."
Likewise, Scorpil (33-0) may have to compete with the likes of Webster City’s Camron Phetxoumphone (38-0).
Along with Esmoil and Simon, West Liberty is sending junior 113-pounder Alex Beaver (29-7) and senior 138-pounder Talen Dengler (31-8).
Class 1A
Durant, L-M send one; Wapello, Wilton three each: Durant’s Noah Grage advanced to state in memorable fashion. The Wildcats’ 113-pound freshman won his spot via wrestleback at last Saturday’s district meet in Wilton over North Cedar’s Kole Murray.
Louisa-Muscatine’s Gabe Hayes rolled through the season to the tune of a 38-3 record. However, he’s paired with Logan-Mongolia’s Barret Pitt (43-2) in the first round, so Hayes’ path to a state championship may prove difficult.
Wapello’s trio consists of senior 145-pounder Daniel Meeker (38-1); junior Christopher Ewart (22-11), who wrestles at 138; and senior Mitchell Moore (25-4) at 132.
Meeker took first at last week’s district meet by pinning North Cedar’s Brody Hawtrey in the title match. Ewart and Moore ride second-place district finishes into the state tournament.
Wilton will be represented by 126-pound junior Kael Brisker (34-4), senior 220-pounder Coy Baker (37-1) and heavyweight Briggs Hartley (26-1).
Hartley was pinned by L-M’s Hayes at district, but he and Brisker’s second-place finishes qualified them for state. Baker is coming off a first-place finish but still trying to get healthy.
“We’ve been trying to get (Coy) healthy,” Wilton head coach Gabe Boorn said after the district meet. “He’s had some lingering stuff, but we’ve put in some extra time to try and get his lungs built back up.”
Grage (23-8) may be thought of as a surprise to get this far, but not to his coaches.
“Noah surprises me with his talent every time he steps on the mat,” Durant head coach Casey Strub said. “(When) he gets in a bad position during a match, he somehow makes it work with his style of wrestling.”