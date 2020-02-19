Area state wrestlers dotted with familiar names and surprises

In the past, the Muscatine wrestling team has had a number of successful heavyweights.

By making it state, Muskie junior Togeh Deseh can take his place among that group.

“With Nolan Bell, Eddie Sanders and Wade McLeod, we have had a tradition of heavyweights at Muscatine,” said Muskies head coach Joe Kane. “Togeh has hit the mat after Christmas and has been dominant.”

Deseh, who reserved a slot at the Class 3A state tournament at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines by placing second in last Saturday’s district meet, got a late start to the season but enters the state meet with a record of 24-5.

However, it’ll be Deseh’s teammate, junior Tim Nimely, who will be looked to as the Muskies’ leader during the state meet.

Nimely (40-8) is the only Muskie wrestler who qualified that has made it to state before, which he has twice. The 170-pounder will square off against Zachary Campbell of North Scott in the first round. Campbell beat Nimely at the Mississippi Athletic Conference meet in the 170 title match.

“We’re looking for Tim’s leadership to help loosen up the rest of the guys,” Kane said. “He’s already been there and he knows how it goes. … He’s really put together a good season.”