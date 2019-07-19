WAPELLO, Iowa – A lot has changed for Ashley Hahnbaum this summer.
Just two months ago, Hahnbaum was juggling preparing for her final exams at the University of Northern Iowa with preparing for her first week of practice as head coach of the Wapello softball team.
“I was running back-and-forth like a chicken with my head cut off trying to make sure we had all of our stuff put together,” Hahnbaum said. “The (Wapello) girls kept asking me ‘are we going to practice on the first day?’ I just kept telling the girls I was going to be there.”
Just over two months later, Hahnbaum and her team will take the field in Fort Dodge for the Arrows’ first state tournament appearance since 1999, their only other state appearance. The No. 8 seed in Class 2A, Wapello (17-12) will take on No. 1 North Linn (39-4) Monday at 3 p.m. at Rogers Sports Complex.
“It’s still kind of crazy to me,” Wapello senior pitcher Sam Smith said. “If we play how we’ve been playing we can do it. (North Linn) is good but we’re good, too.”
The Arrows have benefited from the emergence of Smith and Mady Reid after tumultuous regular seasons. For Smith, it was due to injury, as she strained her quad pitching against Wilton earlier this season.
“When I got hurt I thought I was done,” Smith said. “It took like three weeks to heal and they said it should have been healed after a week. It was probably because I kept playing on it. I didn’t pitch but I kept playing and running.”
She’s been the workhorse the Arrows needed, as three of her five wins on the season have come in the postseason. She’s pitched all 21 postseason innings and allowed just 12 hits and four runs while piling up 19 strikeouts.
“I feel like this is the best I’ve ever pitched,” Smith said.
For Mady Reid, the junior’s hitting numbers were down across the board after being named the SEI Super Conference Player of the Year as a sophomore. All she needed to get back on track was a different approach at the plate.
“She was chasing pitches she knew she wasn’t going to hit hard,” Hahnbaum said of Reid.
Reid is hitting .455 in the postseason with two doubles, one home run and six RBIs.
“It’s all confidence,” Reid added, “and going after the pitches you know you can hit.”
Although Hahnbaum was hired as the Wapello head coach in February during her senior year at UNI, she’s been around the program longer than that. She spent the last two seasons as a junior high coach and a volunteer assistant for the varsity team. She also played for the Arrows from 2011-2015, and Smith as well as catcher Emma Reid, the team’s only two seniors, were Hahnbaum’s teammates during her senior season.
Her familiarity with the program made a tough situation a bit easier during the winter, as she often organized open gyms from Cedar Falls and traveled back to Wapello each weekend when snowstorms didn’t cancel them.
Two weeks after Hahnbaum graduated from Northern Iowa, Wapello won its first game of the season 19-0 over Mediapolis. However, the youthful Arrows hovered around .500 all season. Their longest winning streak was four games.
The postseason has been a different story.
"We did just about everything I knew we had to do to get us here," Hahnbaum said.
Hahnbaum said her team that struggled to find an offensive rhythm early in the season suddenly caught fire. Defensively, they made plays when they needed to; most notable was a catch by Toni Bohlen with runners on second and third to cap off a storybook run to state with a 4-3 regional final win over Pekin.
The Arrows hope there are still a few chapters left to be written.
“We’re going to go out there, play our game and just have fun with it,” Hahnbaum said. “We made it to state and we’re not stopping there.”
