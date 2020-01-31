The Muscatine Muskie girls basketball team came into Friday night’s game against Davenport Assumption riding a four-game winning streak that saw the team give up an average of 20 points a game over that span.
That changed against the Knights.
Assumption flipped the script on the Muskies, holding Muscatine to a scoreless first quarter. After taking the 11-0 lead into the second frame, the Knights strolled to a 37-19 win, ending the Muskies' win streak.
In the early going, Assumption’s zone defense appeared to have Muscatine a bit stumped.
“I thought we were a little passive early (on offense),” Muscatine head coach Susan Orvis said. “I think once we attack their zone … and move the ball a little quicker, we started to get some decent shots. You can’t spot a team like Assumption 11.
“For us, on both sides of the ball, we have to be more aggressive. It wasn’t so much the ‘what’ that we did, it was the ‘how.’”
Maintaining an advantage on the boards, especially while on offense, was a theme during the Muskies’ win streak. But Assumption was successful in limiting Muscatine to just one shot attempt on a vast majority of their offensive possessions.
“We just couldn’t string a run together,” Orvis said. “We’d make some adjustments offensively, get a couple of buckets and then we’d give up an offensive board or a detail like that. We just couldn’t generate momentum.”
The Muskies (10-8, 7-6 MAC) were held to just 11 total rebounds in the game.
Senior Corey Whitlock led the Knights with a game-high 12. Sophomore Dawsen Dorsey had eight, all in the second half, and freshman A.J. Schubert and junior Anna Wohlers each added six for Assumption.
The Knights (11-5, 4-4 MAC) played very aggressive defense on Muskie junior Zoey Long, who came in averaging 13.1 points per game, second-most in the Mississippi Athletic Conference. Long was held to just three on Friday night.
Instead, it was junior Emma Zillig who led Muscatine in scoring. Zillig ended with six on 2-of-5 shooting and two free throws.
The Muskies shot 6-29 overall from the floor against the Knights. Through three quarters, it seemed as if Muscatine was still within striking distance but just couldn’t put together a run to get within single digits.
Both teams scored a dozen in the second, before Muscatine honored former coach Jeff Tank at halftime. But other than that, Assumption outscored Muscatine in every period.
To start the third, Zillig and sophomore Grace Bode made 3-of-4 free throws for the Muskies to put the score at 25-15, but then the Knights went to a full-court press defense that slowed down the Muscatine offense even more.
“(One thing) I appreciate about our group, is we’re going to keep fighting,” Orvis said. “I know we’re going to get back at it, we’re going to keep attacking. That’s something we have to continue to teach and our group will respond to that. … We have to get back to work in the morning and move forward. I think this group is ready to do that, even though tonight was disappointing.”
Whenever Assumption needed a hoop, somebody would find a gap in the Muskie defense. Six of Dorsey’s eight came in the third quarter, at a crucial time for the Knights as they staved off any sort of Muscatine run to maintain a healthy lead.
Junior Avarie Eagle had five off the bench to finish as the Muskies’ second-leading scorer.
“When Assumption comes in, there’s going to be a tempo, there’s going to be toughness coming in the door,” said Orvis, “and we needed to get off to a better start and (after the first period), we just couldn’t get the ship righted.
“We’ll take our lesson, I didn’t think we had our best week of practice. So many times games like this are lost before you get to game day. … We just couldn’t get it going.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.