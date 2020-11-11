Athletes from MHS, area sign letters of intent

"It was a great feeling (to officially sign)," Moss said. "It just felt like all the hard work over the last couple years has really paid off. Now that it's official, it's a huge relief to know where I'm going and I'm really excited to be going to Iowa.

"I was one of of the last people to commit for Iowa's Class of 2021, so being able to sign ... I'm excited for college and become a member of the Hawkeyes."

The center fielder ended the season being named Mississippi Athletic Conference player of the year and recognized on the Iowa Girls Coaches Association 5A All-State first-team as a key piece to a Muscatine squad that went 19-4 and took fourth place in 5A.

The Muskies' left fielder, Harmon, also signed to continue her softball career. Upon graduating from MHS, Harmon will play at Iowa Central Community College.

Last season, Harmon hit behind Moss in the Muskie lineup and hit .432 with 21 RBIs.

The cleanup hitter in that Muscatine lineup, Salyars, likewise committed to play at the college level. Salyars will head to Des Moines Area Community College.