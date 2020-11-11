Athletes from MHS, area sign letters of intent

Five Muscatine High School senior athletes either officially signed a national letter of intent or were recognized as doing so recently on Wednesday as part of national signing day.
With COVID-19 restrictions in place, the players did so from home and shared the signings via social media.
Four of the five - Rylie Moss, Kaylynn Salyars, Olivia Harmon and Avarie Eagle - signed with their prospective colleges to further their softball careers; Zoey Long officially became a member of the Wartburg College basketball program.
"It's nice to see the kids get rewarded," Muscatine softball coach Steve Hopkins said.
Moss, who ended last softball season with a .624 batting average, inked her commitment to the Iowa Hawkeyes.
"As a Hawkeye fan myself, I'm extremely happy for Rylie," said Hopkins. "She's just a special player, one of those kids you don't get very often in your program. She's naturally talented but also a hard-worker."
Moss is a four-sport athlete for the Muskies, but really broke out last season for the softball team hitting leadoff and ending with the best batting average in Class 5A while striking out just twice in 85 at-bats. She also tied for the state lead in triples with Iowa City Liberty's Brylee Klosterman and CAM's Grace Kauffman. All finished the season with six.
"It was a great feeling (to officially sign)," Moss said. "It just felt like all the hard work over the last couple years has really paid off. Now that it's official, it's a huge relief to know where I'm going and I'm really excited to be going to Iowa.
"I was one of of the last people to commit for Iowa's Class of 2021, so being able to sign ... I'm excited for college and become a member of the Hawkeyes."
The center fielder ended the season being named Mississippi Athletic Conference player of the year and recognized on the Iowa Girls Coaches Association 5A All-State first-team as a key piece to a Muscatine squad that went 19-4 and took fourth place in 5A.
The Muskies' left fielder, Harmon, also signed to continue her softball career. Upon graduating from MHS, Harmon will play at Iowa Central Community College.
Last season, Harmon hit behind Moss in the Muskie lineup and hit .432 with 21 RBIs.
The cleanup hitter in that Muscatine lineup, Salyars, likewise committed to play at the college level. Salyars will head to Des Moines Area Community College.
"(Kaylynn and Olivia) both work extremely hard. Kaylynn is a great athlete and has had good years the last two years and I expect big things out of her this year," said Hopkins. "Olivia made a really big jump from her sophomore season to her junior year, I was happy to see college coaches recognize that."
Salyars, a shortstop, was the Muskies' top run-producer with 32 RBIs. She also hit for a .455 average.
"(I'm) excited for the opportunity to play at DMACC after high school," Salyars said. "I'm appreciative of all the coaches and teammates that have helped me become a better player and get to this point."
Salyars was a second-team selection to the IGCA while Harmon made the third team.
Eagle also made plans to further her softball career, signing with Division II's Northern State University. Eagle has played club ball with Iowa Premier.
On the hardwood, Long led the Muskies in scoring last season, averaging 13 points per game.
As winter sports at MHS were sidelined due to the pandemic, Long and the others are simultaneously eager for the future while wishing for a bit more normalcy in the present.
"I'm very excited to officially commit to Wartburg," said Long. "But I'm looking forward to getting back to school and playing ... to have one last year with my teammates."
"It's definitely crazy," Moss said. "We were going to school one day and then that night it was like 'Just kidding, can't go yet.'"
