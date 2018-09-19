WEST LIBERY, Iowa – Macy Daufeldt estimates her jumping reach is somewhere between 9-foot-8 and 9-foot-9, just a hair under being able to grab the rim of a regulation 10-foot basketball goal.
More importantly for the West Liberty volleyball team, Daufeldt regularly gets her entire head above the net on kill attempts. Even with her athletic gifts, nobody expected the freshman to have the kind of immediate impact she's had for the Comets this fall.
"We knew she had the potential of being very aggressive," head coach Ruben Galvan said. "I think she's getting better as she adjusts to the game."
It's not like Daufeldt is new to high-level volleyball, though, as she started playing club volleyball in fifth grade and recently played for the Iowa Rockets before entering high school.
"I've been used to higher competition thanks to club," Daufeldt said. "I thought it was very helpful."
Still, Daufeldt thought she would have to struggle through more of a learning curve given her switch from outside hitter to middle hitter and adjusting to new teammates. She said the position switch has been a challenge, but it hasn't slowed down her production this season thanks to meshing quickly with teammates. Through 14 matches, she's leading the 11-3 Comets with 137 kills on a .465 kill efficiency and is averaging 3.7 kills per set this season.
"It was kind of difficult because the view as a hitter from the outside to the middle is very different," Daufeldt said. "From the outside you can hit line or cross a lot earlier but in the middle you have to make sure you know where your two blockers are all the time and work on more shots."
She's been even more effective recently, too, as she compiled 21 kills in last week's four-set loss to Wilton and 18 kills in Tuesday's five-set win over Durant.
She's been able to stay on the court more frequently than earlier in the season thanks to improved back line play. After struggling in that department earlier in the season, Daufeldt is fourth on the team with 68 digs.
"That's something we've been working with her on," Galvan said. "She wasn't a very strong back player earlier and she was being subbed out from the back row. Here lately, I feel more comfortable having her out there."
Of course, being surrounded by a talented group of teammates has been a big help for the freshman in Galvan's mind. Daufeldt said she works with her setter, Morgan Peterson, each day in practice to "make sure we're on the same page."
Peterson ranks seventh in Class 3A with 8.59 assists per set.
Also, Galvan has been pleased with the way his players have reacted to a freshman taking on a lead role on the team.
"Having a freshman as the center of attention of your team can work your way or really affect team chemistry," Galvan said. "I've been very proud of the way the kids have accepted she's a big contributor but not the whole team."
West Liberty prides itself on playing hard in each match. Daufeldt exemplifies that, which is why her transition has been seamless and she's one of the Comets' team captains.
"Her dedication is something special," Galvan said. "We saw that right away, which is why she's one of our captains. We always have kids who lead by example and she's one of them."
Daufeldt's love for volleyball started at a young age by watching her older sister Hailey Daufeldt be a standout for the West Liberty volleyball team from 2011 to 2015.
"It made me want to work a lot harder because as the younger sister you want to be better than the older one," Daufeldt said. "She introduced me at a young age and I thought it was the coolest thing ever."
Now, it's Macy's turn to show what she can do in a Comet uniform. So far, the athletic freshman is making the most of the opportunity.
"We expect her to be consistent and get the offense going," Galvan said. "She's going to go out there and give it 110 percent every time she's on the court."