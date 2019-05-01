Noah Yahn’s success on the track for the Muscatine boys track team isn’t a surprise to anybody. The reason for that is simple: Yahn does everything necessary off the track to put himself in position to excel on it.
“This year has been what our coaches expected,” Yahn said. “We’ve been putting in a lot of work in the offseason and will continue to do that.”
Yahn had an exceptional freshman season capped off by anchoring the 1,600 relay team that placed ninth at the state meet in 3:23.37, the current Muscatine school record for the event. His sophomore season, at least so far, has been even better, as he’s consistently racked up gold medals in events ranging from the open 400, open 200 and sprint medley relay.
Last week, the 1,600 relay team that was anchored by Yahn also featured seniors Owen Hazelwood and Trei Tovar as well as junior Zach Hardy placed ninth at the Drake Relays in 3:23.38, which was .01 seconds off the school record and one place away from qualifying for the finals.
“I’ll remember the atmosphere the stadium has,” Yahn said. “Once we come back next year it’ll just be more routine. I think we can do better.”
Yahn also placed 11th in the first ever open 400 at the Drake Relays, clocking a 50.65 and Muscatine coach Mark Rusch was thrilled with how his sophomore handled the pressure of the big stage, something he says can be attributed to being a year older and more battle-tested.
“He did some awesome things,” Rusch said. “I think mentally, how to handle situations (he’s improved). The experience makes a big difference.”
Yahn’s hunger to learn has made a big difference, too, as he’s made a habit of asking questions, searching for ways to improve and react to different situations on the track.
“Not every kid will do that,” Rusch said. “A lot of times we’ll have to reach to those kids to point those things out.
“One thing I really like about Noah is he goes out and competes. He’s not afraid of a challenge or scared of anything.”
Rusch also believes Yahn has become a better athlete in the past year, and the Muskie standout says improved footspeed and core strength has helped him finish races stronger. And that’s not just because he’s a year older.
Yahn is described by his coach as meticulous, whether it's in the weight room or after track meets, as Yahn will often do extra stretches to take care of his body hours after competing. It shows in his diet, too, as every meal is planned out multiple days in advance before track meets with pasta being his go-to option.
“Two days before I like to be hydrated and focus on what I’m eating,” Yahn said, “because that will affect me on meet day.”
It helps, Rusch says, to be pushed by a deep team with capable runners that could be slotted into different events and “We wouldn't lose a whole lot.”
“(Noah) gets pushed every day in practice,” Rusch said. “I think that’s a big part of the success of the season is having that competition and senior leaders who are driving them to get to those goals.”
Both Yahn and the Muskies still have goals to hit; starting with setting a school record that “Can’t be touched for a while,” in the 1,600 relay according to Rusch.
The lineup for regionals isn’t finalized, but Rusch believes qualifying for state in four events is a realistic goal for Yahn regardless of where he's slotted in the lineup.
However, Yahn and the Muskies want more than to just qualify for state.
“They’re not satisfied with just getting there at this point,” Rusch said. “We haven’t made the finals in the four-by-four so it’s nice we have that carrot hanging out in front of us.
“They want to win medals and Noah is going to be a big part of doing that for us.”
