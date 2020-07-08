Back behind the plate, Callison anchors Wildcats

Durant head baseball coach Shawn Dierickx, like coaches and athletes around the state of Iowa, is grateful to have a season. The Wildcat skipper is also grateful for the collection of players he has, including senior Logan Callison.
And that’s something no other coach around the state can boast.
Whether teams try to out-slug the Wildcats, or they opt for the small-ball approach, Dierickx feels like his squad has an answer with Callison a main cog in the game plan.
Last season, a shoulder injury kept Callison from playing catcher, his natural position. That led to a lot of time as a designated hitter.
“I couldn’t throw the ball, my arm was completely shot after my surgery,” Callison said. “This year, being able to actually throw, it’s been great to be back (catching) again. (Last year), I just wanted to impact the team in any way I could. If I couldn’t play in the field, I wanted to use my bat and do it that way, find a way to help.”
Callison kept a team-first approach and went about his business at the plate, hitting to the tune of a .328 average, a .409 on-base percentage and was third on the team with 13 RBIs behind Ben Orr (19) and Nate Dierickx (14).
Both Callison and coach are glad the senior is back in the field, however. With Callison back managing the pitching staff, the staff has been fantastic. Between senior Brendan Paper, junior Nate Dierickx and sophomores Ethan Gast and Orr, the team has recorded a complete game by a Wildcat pitcher in seven of their 11 games thus far.
"Being an ex-catcher myself, it's the position that needs to see everything, generally they're pretty knowledgeable about the game," Shawn Dierickx said. "There's been times where I don't know what I'm going to get out of the catcher position, but when I have (Logan) back there, I have a very high comfort level."
As a staff, Durant's ERA is a paltry 1.97 over 71 innings, with senior Drew DeLong and junior Keagen Head also seeing time on the mound in addition to the four starters.
That goes a long way in explaining why Durant entered Wednesday night’s game at Bellevue with a 7-4 record and 6-4 mark in the South division of the River Valley Conference.
Offensively, the top of the Wildcat lineup has mashed.
Freshman Nolan DeLong is hitting .467 and has five extra-base hits while Drew DeLong (.395 average), Orr (.375), and Callison (.353) have all played in every game this season and provided a spark for a team that has scored six runs or more in four straight games.
In 2019, the team went on a run late in the season where they won nine of 11 games. The Wildcats feel like they’re in the midst of a similar stretch now, as they have won five of six entering their game against the Comets.
Only this time, Callison and company will look to continue it into the postseason.
A year ago, West Liberty ended Durant’s season in the district play-in game. But the feeling in the Wildcat dugout this season is much different, given that the 2019 team played with no seniors on the team.
With Logan Callison, Lucas Callison, Drew DeLong and Jake Willkomm leading this year’s senior class, the experience from last season has grown into something more in 2020.
“We knew that if we were ever going to do anything, this would be the time to do it,” Shawn Dierickx said. “I challenged our (current senior class) last year as juniors and said, ‘There’s nobody above you, you have to be leaders now’ and they stepped up last year and went on quite a run. Now this year, they’ve all put their egos aside and its all about winning and coming together as a team.
“It’s been fun to watch.”
It is the senior behind the plate that’s had the steadying effect for the Wildcats. Callison plans to attend the University of Iowa next fall and major in engineering, meaning he’ll hang up his baseball cleats when this season is done.
“It’s a great group of guys,” Logan Callison said of his teammates, “I wouldn’t want to play without them. It’s just great being able to play with guys I’ve been playing with since elementary school. I wouldn’t want to go out any other way.”
In the meantime, he’s trying to engineer a Wildcat playoff run and give his coach more time to appreciate him and his teammates.
“I think after every game, I tell (Logan) I’m going to miss him,” Shawn Dierickx said, “because of his leadership and the way he controls things behind the plate, how he’s come around with his hitting, you couldn’t ask for anything better. He’s one of the greatest kids I’ve ever had the pleasure to coach.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!