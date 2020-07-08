Back behind the plate, Callison anchors Wildcats

Durant head baseball coach Shawn Dierickx, like coaches and athletes around the state of Iowa, is grateful to have a season. The Wildcat skipper is also grateful for the collection of players he has, including senior Logan Callison.

And that’s something no other coach around the state can boast.

Whether teams try to out-slug the Wildcats, or they opt for the small-ball approach, Dierickx feels like his squad has an answer with Callison a main cog in the game plan.

Last season, a shoulder injury kept Callison from playing catcher, his natural position. That led to a lot of time as a designated hitter.

“I couldn’t throw the ball, my arm was completely shot after my surgery,” Callison said. “This year, being able to actually throw, it’s been great to be back (catching) again. (Last year), I just wanted to impact the team in any way I could. If I couldn’t play in the field, I wanted to use my bat and do it that way, find a way to help.”

Callison kept a team-first approach and went about his business at the plate, hitting to the tune of a .328 average, a .409 on-base percentage and was third on the team with 13 RBIs behind Ben Orr (19) and Nate Dierickx (14).