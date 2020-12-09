Backcourt could be key to unlocking Wapello's potential

Entering their senior seasons, Caden Thomas and Rhett Smith have produced over 700 points out of the frontcourt positions for the Wapello High School basketball team.
Thomas has been a starter for the Indians since the start of his sophomore campaign; Smith emerged as a junior to contribute almost 10 points a game and six rebounds.
Both big men may be counted on a little less this season, though. And that’s perfectly fine with them.
When asked which area of the game the Indians have improved upon the most since last year, Smith didn’t hesitate to give an answer.
“Our guard play,” the senior said. “With Maddox (Griffin) having a year under his belt and Tade Parsons emerging along with Trenton (Murray), our backcourt is very strong.”
Griffin was Wapello’s leading scorer last season at 16.2 points per game as a sophomore. He has returned to put up 43 points with an 81% field goal percentage through the team’s first two games.
“I think we’re really playing really unselfishly,” Thomas said. “As long we keep working in practice I feel like we’ll be much better in the end. We compete with each other every day in practice. We make each other better that way.
“I couldn’t stand being a senior at a school that isn’t getting a chance to play this season.”
Wapello went 9-12 overall last season and finished in the middle of the Southeast Iowa Super Conference North. But the Indians were 8-8 in the conference and not only bring back as much, if not more, than any other conference foe, but have also had meaningful additions.
Murray, a senior, scored five points per game as a junior at Burlington last season, but is taking advantage of an increased role in the Wapello offense as he has been the team’s second-leading scorer, with 25 points, through a pair of contests.
The 6-foot-1 Murray also provides some matchup problems for opponents who not only have to worry about his length from the backcourt and wing but also throw defenders at the 6-foot-5 Thomas and Smith, who was listed on the football roster at 6-foot-3, 260 pounds.
Not to mention Griffin is 6-foot-2.
Of the 14 players listed on the Wapello roster, in fact, just four are listed under 6-feet tall.
“We have kids that are working hard and we have good leadership, that’s a big positive,” coach Ken Spielbauer said. “I tell them if they work to get better from today to tomorrow, by the end of it, we’ll be in the hunt.”
Elsewhere in the SEISC North, both Columbus and Louisa-Muscatine may see rough paths ahead.
The teams combined for just five wins last season.
To make matters worse, both teams lost its leading scorer from 2019-20.
Columbus will forge ahead without Eric Valdez, who poured in 715 points for the Wildcats over a three-year varsity career.
At L-M, the Falcons saw 524 career points graduate in Brock Jeamby.
RVC teams look to rebuild
Though Wilton went just 4-18 a year ago, the Beavers bring back almost a full stable of players after graduating three seniors.
However, those three players accounted for just 176 of the team's 1,005 total points scored. And Buddy Darting had 171 of them.
Caden Kirkman, a 6-foot-7 sophomore for Wilton, looks to garner increased defensive attention while eyeing another jump after putting up 14.3 points per game to lead the team in 2019-20 as a freshman.
Durant, on the other hand, is trying to replace its five most-prolific scorers from 2019-20.
However, a strong senior class plus the growth of sophomore Nolan DeLong on the court as well as the presence of fellow sophomore Garrett Hollenback has the Wildcats positioned to repeat some of the success the team had last year in going 10-13 and finishing third in the RVC South.
Though making up for the lost scoring may be a work in progress, the team in working on other areas to help it win in the meantime.
"We have a lot of stuff we need to continue to do to be competitive," Durant coach Matt Staube said. "We talk about those things everyday. You have to be strong in those areas to be successful in this conference, especially since we're an undersized team ... But it's a marathon, we have a lot of time to keep improving, so we're looking forward to that."
West Liberty may have the toughest road to a winning season. The Comets went 2-20 last season. Plus, leading scorer Gavin Chown — who scored 308 of West Liberty's 864 points a season ago — graduated.
Junior Caleb Wulf is the team's top returning scorer. Wulf ranked third on the Comets in scoring, recording 159 points.
