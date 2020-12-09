Backcourt could be key to unlocking Wapello's potential

Wapello went 9-12 overall last season and finished in the middle of the Southeast Iowa Super Conference North. But the Indians were 8-8 in the conference and not only bring back as much, if not more, than any other conference foe, but have also had meaningful additions.

Murray, a senior, scored five points per game as a junior at Burlington last season, but is taking advantage of an increased role in the Wapello offense as he has been the team’s second-leading scorer, with 25 points, through a pair of contests.

The 6-foot-1 Murray also provides some matchup problems for opponents who not only have to worry about his length from the backcourt and wing but also throw defenders at the 6-foot-5 Thomas and Smith, who was listed on the football roster at 6-foot-3, 260 pounds.

Not to mention Griffin is 6-foot-2.

Of the 14 players listed on the Wapello roster, in fact, just four are listed under 6-feet tall.

“We have kids that are working hard and we have good leadership, that’s a big positive,” coach Ken Spielbauer said. “I tell them if they work to get better from today to tomorrow, by the end of it, we’ll be in the hunt.”

Elsewhere in the SEISC North, both Columbus and Louisa-Muscatine may see rough paths ahead.