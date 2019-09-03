Tuesday couldn’t have gone much better for the Muscatine volleyball team.
Muscatine was in control from start to finish and put forth a balanced team effort in a 25-14, 25-16, 25-17 straight-set win over Mississippi Athletic Conference foe Davenport West.
“I think across the board everybody did really well,” Muscatine coach Tim Martin said. “Overall, it was a very good game. That’s kind of what I was hoping for.”
The Muskies (2-1, 1-1 MAC) got contributions from multiple players in all facets of the game, but that was especially true on offense. Four players had more than four kills, with senior Hannah Wieskamp leading the way with nine.
Hannah Reynolds chipped in six kills, Kaytlyn McGinnis had four and Indiana Stephens had three.
Junior setter Kaylynn Salyars made an impact in multiple areas, as she had 16 assists, seven digs, six kills, three aces and one block for the Muskies. Ashlyn McGinnis chipped in 11 assists, three digs and one ace.
“I think Hannah (Wieskamp) was swinging very well,” Martin said. “Kaylynn (Salyars) and Ashlyn (McGinnis) were both able to run decent offense and we got some good hits.”
The Muskies got off to a hot start and never looked back Tuesday, as they used strong defense and passing to open up a 17-7 lead in the opening set. Muscatine cruised to a first set victory, and it was more of the same in the next two to dispatch Davenport West.
“When we lost serve we did a good job of getting the ball back, being strong with it and trying to run our offense," Martin said. “That was the important thing, being able to run our free-ball offense we’re trying to focus on so much.
"Outside of that, our defense and passing were definitely there.”
