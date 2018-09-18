TIPTON, Iowa — It was clear the match was slipping away from the Wilton volleyball team.
After winning the second set to tie the match, the Beavers were in the midst of a listless third set and found themselves down eight. Senior Emily Lange took matters into her own hands by blocking a Tipton attack to win the point before letting out a roar in an attempt to fire up her team.
It worked, at least momentarily. The Beavers rattled off the next six points to pull within one point. Good, but not good enough on the road against the second-ranked team in Class 3A.
Tipton answered Wilton’s run with one of its own and never let up on its way to a 27-25, 22-25, 16-25, 15-25 victory Tuesday night.
“I’ve told the team all year long that our ball control dictates how well we play the game,” Wilton coach Brenda Grunder said. “I’ve been so proud of our ball control, but I felt it left us tonight and then we became hesitant.”
The match began with a back-and-fourth opening set. With Tipton clinging to a 10-9 lead, the Tigers won five of the next seven points to take a 15-11 lead. However, Wilton (20-2) battled back and eventually tied the score at 24.
The Beavers had a set points, leading 25-24, but the Tigers won the next three points, capped off by a Sommer Daniel kill to win the opening set.
However, Wilton, the No. 14 ranked team in Class 2A, responded in the second set by jumping out to a 9-2 lead. Much like the first set, the second was a back-and-forth affair. Wilton turned a 14-14 tie into a 22-19 lead thanks to big serving by freshman Kelsey Drake.
“She’s just a tough-minded kid,” Grunder said. “She’s that type of athlete that really wants the ball. She’s also the kind of kid that if she does make an error, she’ll bounce back. She’s very steady for us.”
But Tipton tied the score at 22 after a serve hit the net cord and landed out of Wilton’s reach. But, the Beavers responded, and Aubrey Putman had two of her team-high 18 kills in the final three points to lift the Beavers to a second set win.
However, not much went right for Wilton after that.
Tipton’s front line raised its game on the attack and block, stymieing most Wilton kill attempts and smashing some of its own. The Tigers ran out to a 12-4 lead and even though the Beavers battled back, they never truly threatened from that point on.
“We’ve seen a lot of tall blocking teams,” Grunder said. “They just bring a lot of tools. They’re fast, they’re athletic and they’ve played together for a long time.”
Some of it was self-inflicted for the Beavers. They had 33 kills but 29 hitting errors on the night.
“Our lack of ball control hurt,” Grunder said. “I think we got a little flustered as the match went on. Unforced errors at inopportune times and inconsistency on serve receive cost us.”
Still, the Wilton coach was pleased with the fight her team showed, playing scrappy defense and applying pressure until the bitter end. But it was clear Wilton didn’t do enough to beat a top-two ranked team on the road Tuesday night.
“We didn’t put enough pressure on them with our offense,” Grunder said. “We knew it was going to be a game of runs, we just made runs of unforced errors, and that’s costly.”
Tipton 27-25-25-25, Wilton 25-25-16-15
Wilton stats only
Kills – Aubrey Putman 18, Emily Lange 5, Ella Caffery 3, Kelsey Drake, Alexa Garvin. Assists – Caffery 27, Kortney Drake, Aubrey Putman, Kelsey Drake. Aces – Putman 2, Caffery, Kelsey Drake. Digs – Caffery 13, Putman 11, Kelsey Drake 10, Kortney Drake 9, Garvin 8, Lange. Blocks – Caffery 2, Lange 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.