'I think every baseball player should experience this': Cubs, Reds hope MLB returns to Field of Dreams

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Because of the planned $80 million expansion to the area surrounding Field of Dreams, Major League Baseball won't return to the cornfield in 2023.

But if the players had their way, the event shouldn't wait too long to return.

"I think it should be (a regular part of the rotation)," Cincinnati shortstop Kyle Farmer said. "I think it's a great venue, walking out here, guys are still talking about how cool it is here and I think every baseball player should experience this. Seeing balls out in the cornfields in batting practice, it's like it never ends. It's incredible what they've done here."

If MLB does return, there will undoubtedly be some changes. A hotel will just be a cornfield away and thanks to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds allocating $12.5 million to the building of a permanent multi-use stadium, the ballpark where the Reds and Cubs played Thursday will also look different.

But as long as they can keep the magic alive, the players will be excited to come.

"It's really cool, I think MLB did a great job building this ballpark here and ... we should be able to come more often to Iowa to play baseball," Chicago catcher Willson Contreras said. "I think they can still improve some areas but I think they did a great job and I'm looking forward to enjoying the game tonight."

The real thing: Early in the season in Cincinnati, members of the Cubs and Reds did some media obligations, shooting videos and photos as prep for Thursday's game, including walking through a fake cornfield.

Thursday, they got an opportunity to walk through the real thing, and hang out on the movie set and go to the house prior to the game.

"It made me feel like I was in the actual movie, to walk to the house and sit around there," Contreras said, "it makes you think a lot about the movie actually and I think that's why this movie has been so successful throughout the years."

Several players watched last year's game between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees, but they admitted that the television broadcast didn't do the actual experience justice.

"I didn't realize how close the movie set was to the field," Cubs outfielder Ian Happ said. "The fact we were able to go back so close and have that connection and fans be able to walk through and experience that, you didn't really see that on TV so that was a really cool part of it."

And for Joey Votto, the existence of an actual MLB stadium came as something of a surprise.

"First impression, I thought we were playing on the movie field," the Reds first baseman said. "I didn't know there was an actual stadium."

Moonlight holds meaning: Prior to the game, Votto tweeted about the Reds picking up a player.

"On the trip from NY to Iowa picked up a ballplayer looking for a ride. He said his name is Archie Graham. Not sure if he’ll get in the game tonight ... Keeps rattlin’ on about winking at the pitcher, " Votto tweeted.

Though it was tongue-in-cheek, the story of Archie "Moonlight" Graham, who played in one major league game but never got an at-bat, and was portrayed by Burt Lancaster in the movie, carries weight with Votto.

"I can't tell you how many players I've played with that have had their hearts broken or their dreams dashed or me being witness to players coming up short in something that has so much meaning to them and they've been targeting for their entire lives.

"And then, to see the moment where (Ray Kinsella's) daughter is choking, you gain perspective and realize, (Graham) didn't achieve his full dream but he did something so much more, becoming a doctor and saving lives and changing the world in that way."

Honoring Vin and Ray: As part of the pregame festivities, MLB played the late Vin Scully's rendition of the "People will come" speech from the movie.

Scully, the longtime broadcaster of the Los Angeles Dodgers, passed away on Aug. 2.

In the middle of the first inning, MLB played a video honoring Ray Liotta, who played Shoeless Joe Jackson in the movie and who passed away in May. With clips from the movie, Kevin Costner spoke over the video.

"He gets to live in our hearts whenever he steps out of that cornfield," Costner said. "He's become eternal. Long live Shoeless Joe, and long live Ray."

Ghosts in the park: Ghosts were back at the Field of Dreams Thursday.

The Ghost Players, a group of men that includes eight of the actors from the movie, were back at the Field of Dreams for the second straight year, dressed up in the old uniforms of the Chicago White Sox.

They put on baseball shows at the old movie site throughout the summer, but getting a chance to be a part of a major league event.

"Thirty years ago, you never would have imagined this," said Jude Milbert, who played one of the St. Louis Cardinals in the movie. "It's really interesting to see how things progress and how more people get involved as things advance and all of a sudden we've got a major league game."

Milbert and the Ghost Players have forged their own legacy, but still have a hard time understanding just what magic they captured in the cornfields 33 years ago that keeps the film relevant today.

"That's a good question we have no answer to," Milbert said. "I think Kevin Costner made the comment one time about how he hopes it turns into something like "It's a Wonderful Life," well, here we are. I think it's going to continue on and it's going to be on television every year how many times and it's going to continue to be popular and affect people."

Hoyer returns to Dyersville: Thursday wasn't the first time Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer made his way to the Field of Dreams.

He was in the stands last season with his two oldest sons as the White Sox and Yankees duked it out. It left an impression.

"It's really cool, I think the way, with the corn and last year, it looked to me almost like the players were actors on a stage, the way it was backlit and everything was dark in back," Hoyer said. "I was so glad I came last year and now it's more fun watching our guys get excited about it now."

On a rare day away from the Cubs, Hoyer enjoyed the game much like a fan.

"I think my favorite part was I hadn't had a beer at a baseball game for like 20 years," Hoyer said. "It was nice to be a fan at a game like this."

This go around, Hoyer was struck by the fan support as people lined the roads into Dyersville to welcome the big league players to Iowa.

"I think we sometimes take for granted the day to day in Chicago and you come out here away from Chicago and you see all the people lined up on the road to support the team," Hoyer said. "It's really good perspective to sometimes get out of Chicago and get into the small towns where you realize the Cubs and the Reds have a big influence."

Hoyer thinks games like Thursday's, as well as other efforts by MLB to hold games in Japan, Mexico and Williamsport, Pa. during the Little League World Series are incredibly important to the future of the sport.

"The game isn't guaranteed," Hoyer said. "I always think how people talk about how boxing and horse racing were the biggest sports 50, 75 years ago and we have to keep growing the game. We have to keep having venues like this and go outside of the typical cities and grow the game with the young people and grow the game outside of the die-hard fans."

Another chance: Last year, Nick Madrigal was on the Chicago White Sox and Luis Cessa was on the New York Yankees, possibly thinking about playing in the inaugural Field of Dreams game.

Then the trade deadline hit.

Madrigal was dealt to the Cubs, and Cessa to the Reds. As luck would have it, now both are getting another chance to come to Dyersville.

"All of us are honored to play in this game and I know it means a lot to Luis," Bell said. "It's something that, again, as we got closer to this game, we talked more and more about it as a team and just being excited."

Madrigal was actually injured when he was dealt, and has worked his way back from another stint on the IL this season. Since coming off the IL on Aug. 2, Madrigal was batting .333 heading into Thursday's game.

"I don't think there's one person who will take any of this for granted," Ross said, "but for Nick, it probably adds a little extra incentive and enjoyment of this game and being on the field."