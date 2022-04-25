Bandits' Williams, father share QC connection

Like father, like son.

Quad Cities River Bandits infielder Cam Williams is learning the game this season at the same ballpark where his father learned the game on his way to the major leagues a generation ago.

Williams is the son of Reggie Williams, an outfielder who played on a Quad-City Angels team which won the 1990 Midwest League championship.

“When I told my dad I was coming to Quad Cities this year, he said I’d love it here, that it was a great place to play and a great city,’’ Williams said.

A wide smile crossed Williams’ face as he surveyed photos of his father on the field in a Quad-City Angels home uniform.

“I’ve never seen pictures of him playing when he was that young. Wow, that’s pretty cool,’’ he said. “To be in the same place he was when he played back in the day, that’s pretty special.’’

A 19th-round draft pick of the Royals a year ago after spending his junior season in college at Texas, the Odessa, Fla., native split time between Kansas City’s two rookie-level teams in Arizona in 2021, batting .298 over 20 games.

Williams didn’t know where his first full season in the Royals organization would begin, but welcomed the challenge presented by starting the year at the high-A level with the River Bandits.

“I know I’m going to learn a lot this season, both about the game and about myself,’’ Williams said. “I had a good spring training and even though I’m off to a bit of a slow start, I understand there are highs and lows in this game and you just keep working.’’

That approach served Reggie Williams well.

Selected in the 25th round of the 1988 draft by the Giants, Williams spent two seasons in the Midwest League. He played 68 games for Clinton in 1989 before joining the Angels organization and being assigned to the Quad-City club the following year.

In a 1990 season impacted by a broken thumb, Williams hit .243 in 58 Midwest League games for the Quad-City Angels two years before making his major-league debut with the then-California Angels.

Reggie Williams went on to play parts of four seasons in the major leagues with the Angels and Dodgers during a professional career that lasted through 1999.

Earlier this month, baseball brought him back to the Quad-Cities as he watched Cam Williams play his first home games in a River Bandits uniform, taking the field at the same riverfront ballpark where Reggie Williams had played 32 summers ago.

Bundled up in a jacket needed on a chilly mid-April night, Reggie Williams stood on the concourse level at Modern Woodmen Park as he watched his son field a grounder at third base.

“When he told me he was coming here, I couldn’t believe it. Of all the places in baseball, to be coming here to play, a place I had been, it caught me by surprise,’’ Williams said.

“It will be a good test for him. He handled things pretty well in the short-season leagues last year and to come here, get on the bus and face some good pitching and compete against good players, it’s only going to help him.’’

Before arriving at a ballpark that has undergone two renovations since he played on a team that included future major leaguers Damion Easley and Chad Curtis, Williams spent time driving around the Quad-Cities.

“So much has changed. The ballpark, the amenities these players have at the minor-league level are so different now, and the town, it looks great. There is so much new,’’ he said.

Williams also realized one other thing.

“When Cam told me he was coming here, as a parent I knew he was going to be in a good place. That gives you a sense of comfort, a good feeling,’’ he said. “I told him the weather will warm up and the atmosphere here, I still think of it as John O’Donnell (Stadium), it will be good because people here love their baseball.’’

Cam Williams has toiled at the plate a bit during the opening weeks of the season, going 0-for-17 to start things off before homering in an April 16 game against Cedar Rapids.

He has added two more home runs in the week since and his eight RBI rank third on the team through his first 12 games.

“I’m here to work and develop, just like my father. There isn’t anything easy about playing baseball, but I know it takes time, patience and a willingness to keep at it,’’ he said.

“That approach worked for my father, it led him to the major leagues, and it’s the approach I’m taking now. There aren’t any shortcuts.’’

