Noah Cameron welcomes the chance to throw the first pitches of the season for the Quad Cities River Bandits.

"It’s been a good offseason, a good spring and it’s time to build on that as the season starts," Cameron said.

The 6-foot-3 lefthander will take the mound as the scheduled starter in Friday’s 6:30 p.m. Midwest League opener at Modern Woodmen Park against South Bend, the first of 66 home games.

Cameron is one of 10 pitchers on the Quad Cities roster who spent at least part of the 2022 season with the River Bandits.

The St. Joseph, Mo., native and a seventh-round draft pick of the Royals organization in 2021 made the last nine of his 19 starts a year ago with Quad Cities, going 2-1 with a 3.48 ERA.

Overall, Cameron struck out 99 batters and walked 16 over 65.2 innings of work while putting together a 2-3 record and a 3.56 ERA while pitching at three levels in Kansas City’s farm system.

"I learned a lot last season and I feel like I gained a lot of confidence from the experience I gained," Cameron said. "It was a good first year for me and I’m looking forward to being out there with the ball in my hand Friday night and getting a new year started."

He spent the offseason working to improve his curveball and returns to the River Bandits after seeing the growth in the pitch he hoped to see.

"That’s big for me, something I wanted to accomplish and something I’ve been working on," Cameron said. "I’m in a position now where I have the confidence in all three of my pitches and my ability to throw them whenever I want. That’s a good feeling and something I’ve been working toward."

He said that he has also seen improved velocity as well.

"Everything is playing out the way I hoped it would," Cameron said.

That’s something second-year River Bandits manager Brooks Conrad hopes he will see and hear a lot from the Quad Cities pitching staff this season.

"We’ve got a good group of arms and they’ve been working hard in the offseason," Conrad said. "Some of the guys who are back didn’t have the type of season they maybe wanted to have a year ago, but they’ve learned through some adversity. That’s part of baseball and they’re ready to compete at this level now."

Conrad finds a lot to like about the River Bandits arms that will work with a talented group of catchers.

In addition to Cameron, Quad Cities will open the season with Chandler Champlaign, William Fleming, Eric Cerantola and Tyson Guerrero as starters in a group that will include some tandems as well.

The River Bandits staff also includes returning pitchers Anthony Simonelli, Parker Harm, Caden Monke, Anderson Paulino and Emilio Marquez, the latter a 10-game winner for Quad Cities in 2022.

Two of the Royals’ 2022 draft selections, third-round pick Mason Barnett and ninth-round choice Brandon Johnson, will also open their first full-season assignments with the River Bandits.

Unlike a year ago when minor-league pitchers and hitters were adjusting to rule changes that included a pitch clock and faced new limitations on the number of times they could throw to a base during an at-bat, those adjustments are now in the rearview mirror.

"They got used to it last season and it has become the norm for them," Conrad said. "It's just a matter of going out and playing and I think they are ready to do that. I like the makeup of this team."

River Bandits pitchers will be working with a collection of catchers that includes two returning players, Jack Anderson and Kale Emshoff, as well as Carter Jensen, a third-round draft choice in 2021.

“There are some really good arms on this pitching staff and they’ve looked good throughout the spring," Emshoff said. "This team is an older team than the one we had last year and even the new guys are for the most part college guys from the draft who have some experience."

Emshoff said this group of pitchers generally has one trait in common.

"They pound the zone and attack hitters. It’s a staff that really seems to like to compete and I think that has us in a good place," Emshoff said. "I’m excited about the possibilities."

Cameron is as well.

"It’s a good group of guys who are ready to go to work," Cameron said. "I like the possibilities I see in this staff. We worked well together at spring training and we’re looking forward to carrying that over to the season."