Conrad returns as River Bandits manager

Brooks Conrad will return for a second season as the manager of the Quad Cities River Bandits.

The Kansas City Royals, parent club of the Midwest League team, unveiled their 2023 minor-league coaching staffs on Friday, and Conrad will be working with new pitching and hitting coaches when Quad Cities opens its 132-game schedule on April 7 at Modern Woodmen Park.

Derrick Lewis, the pitching coach for Kansas City’s AA Northwest Arkansas affiliate the past two seasons, and Ryan Powers, a Calamus-Wheatland alum who spent last season as an assistant hitting coach for AAA Omaha, will be part of the River Bandits’ staff this season.

David Noworyta, an assistant hitting coach for Quad Cities last season, will be the team’s bench coach this year.

Conrad, who played six seasons in the major leagues with the Athletics, Braves, Brewers, Rays and Padres, guided the River Bandits to a 54-78 record last season.

The 42-year-old is beginning his seventh season with the Royals organization, including six as a manager.

Conrad guided low-A Lexington to the 2019 South Atlantic League championship and managed at rookie-level Burlington in 2018 and low-A Columbia in 2021 before being promoted to Quad Cities a year ago.

Lewis is beginning his fourth season as a pitching coach in the Royals organization after spending 16 years working for the Atlanta Braves, the last two as the organization’s pitching coordinator.

A 20th-round draft pick of the Braves in the 1997 draft out of Florida A&M, the Montgomery, Ala., native pitched for seven seasons in Atlanta’s minor-league system before joining the Braves’ staff.

A 2014 graduate of Wartburg College where he earned All-American honors as a third baseman and was a four-year starter, Powers worked as a Royals video intern with the River Bandits in 2021 before spending last season working in the Pacific Coast League.

Before joining Kansas City, the Wheatland, Iowa, native worked as a player development analyst for the Miami Marlins in 2019 after serving as that organization’s minor-league video coordinator in 2018.

Powers also held minor-league video intern roles with the Rangers and Dodgers organizations after graduating from Wartburg with a degree in business administration with a concentration in sports management and a leadership minor.

Noworyta is in his second season with the Royals organization. Following a collegiate career at Hawaii, he played two seasons in the Tigers organization before spending 2021 with the Billings Mustangs in the Pioneer League.

The Royals also announced that the rest of the River Bandits’ staff will include strength and conditioning coach Joe Pedulla, athletic trainer Brad Groleau and coordinator of clubhouse operations Matt Resar.

Pedulla joins Quad Cities from low-A Columbia, where he worked last season in his first year with the Kansas City organization.

Groleau is in his second season with the River Bandits and his fifth with the Royals organization; Resar is beginning his third season in his role with Quad Cities.

Two members of Conrad's 2022 staff, hitting coach Andy LaRoche and assistant coach Kevin Kuntz, have been reassigned to the Northwest Arkansas staff.