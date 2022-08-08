Dreams come true: Bandits ready for their day

The buzz becomes a reality Tuesday for the Quad Cities River Bandits.

After months of anticipation, Quad Cities will host Cedar Rapids in the inaugural MiLB at Field of Dreams Game, playing a game on a diamond set in the middle of an Iowa cornfield at the iconic movie site near Dyersville.

The Midwest League game is scheduled for a 6:08 p.m. first pitch and will be televised nationally on the MLB Network.

“The guys are all pretty stoked about it,’’ Quad Cities outfielder River Town said. “Guys have been talking about this game ever since I got here. It really is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.’’

River Bandits shortstop Tyler Tolbert agrees.

“It’s a huge opportunity, a chance that doesn’t come around every day,’’ Tolbert said. “It’s great to have a chance to represent the Quad Cities and Royals organization. It’s good for Minor League Baseball to get that kind of exposure.’’

Tolbert and Town said a number of River Bandits have family members who plan to attend the game as well.

Pitcher Charlie Neuweiler said that adds to the experience.

“Guys have been excited about this since we found out about it. It’s a chance to be part of history, the first minor-league game ever on that field,’’ Neuweiler said. “That’s a pretty special thing.’’

The movie filmed at the site made its debut 33 years ago and a handful of River Bandits players admitted they had not seen the movie.

“I plan to watch it before we go,’’ said Adrian Alcantara, a 22-year-old pitcher from the Dominican Republic. “It will be a special day. I’m excited to go there and see what it is about.’’

For others, the movie is a baseball classic.

“Growing up a baseball guy as a kid, yeah, it was one of those movies I watched over and over,’’ Town said. “Field of Dreams, Angels in the Outfield, they were staples. To get a chance to play at the Field of Dreams, pretty cool.’’

River Bandits players appreciate the uniqueness of the opportunity.

“The odds of me getting drafted were greater than the odds of me ever getting a chance to play in a game at the Field of Dreams. It’s pretty incredible,’’ said pitcher Beck Way, who joined Quad Cities a little over a week ago after being traded to the Kansas City Royals from the New York Yankees.

Town, another recent River Bandits roster addition, recalls watching the inaugural MLB at Field of Dreams Game between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees last summer.

“To be part of just the second game ever played on that field, to follow up the Yankees and the White Sox, to be on that kind of a stage, national TV, a couple of days before the Cubs and Reds are there, that’s pretty awesome,’’ Town said.

Even before the River Bandits’ Chandler Champlain throws the game’s first pitch, Tuesday promises to be a special day.

Both Quad Cities and Cedar Rapids teams will receive a police escort through Dyersville to the Field of Dreams site.

Players and members of the River Bandits’ coaching staff will have more than an hour to explore the movie site on their own after arriving at the site.

They will also tape their own introductions to be used as part of the MLB Network broadcast before turning their attention to the day’s work.

The River Bandits’ batting practice is scheduled to begin at 3:15 p.m. with the Kernels scheduled to take the field at 4:10 p.m. Press conferences with the managers of both teams and players will be held simultaneously in a nearby tent.

Quad Cities manager Brooks Conrad got an early look at the venue his team will be playing at when he took visiting family members on an off-day road trip to the Field of Dreams site.

He played a little catch with his sons on the diamond that sits in front of a stereotypical Iowa farmhouse that served as a backdrop in the 1989 film and looks forward to taking his team there Tuesday.

“It’s a pretty incredible place,’’ Conrad said. “I’ve seen the movie so many times and to be there standing on that field in front of the farmhouse, it was great. I’m looking forward to seeing the smiles on the faces of my players.’’