First to worst, '22 was a struggle for Bandits

A year after winning a league championship, team success eluded the Quad Cities River Bandits in 2022.

The pieces never really fit together as the River Bandits struggled throughout much of a 54-78 season which concluded Sunday.

Quad Cities finished with a .409 winning percentage which ranks as the third worst in the 63-year history of the Class A Midwest League franchise and the worst since the Quad-City Angels finished 47-91 in 1987.

Finishing sixth in the West Division in the first half with a 26-40 record and tying for fifth in the second half with a 26-38 record created a first-to-worst scenario for the River Bandits after finishing 77-41 a year ago in the organization’s first season as a Kansas City Royals affiliate.

“All of our guys had stretches where things went well, but sustaining that success was difficult for us as a team," Quad Cities manager Brooks Conrad said.

Before the River Bandits took the field for the final game of the season Sunday, Conrad met with the team as a group one final time.

He thanked his players for giving maximum effort from start to finish on a daily basis — a request he made during the team’s first preseason meeting — and he left them with one final assignment.

Conrad asked Quad Cities players to reflect a bit once they returned home this week.

“I told them to think about the good things they accomplished this season and to think about the times when things didn’t go so well," Conrad said. “I asked them to figure out the differences, figure out what led to each and then work to build around whatever it was that led them to success."

Conrad also encouraged his team to remember some of the things that made the 2022 season unique for the River Bandits.

Topping the list was Quad Cities defeating Cedar Rapids in the nationally-televised MiLB at Field of Dreams Game on Aug. 9, the first-ever minor-league game played at the iconic movie site which hosted a major-league game between the Cubs and Reds two days later.

“It was an incredible experience, something I’ll never forget," said Peyton Wilson, who on Monday was named the Midwest League player of the week after batting .400 with three home runs last week to cap a .268 season at the plate.

The River Bandits finished the season as the top defensive team in the league, finishing the year with a .980 fielding percentage.

Individually, shortstop Tyler Tolbert not only earned a spot on ESPN SportsCenter’s top-10 plays of the day for one of his defensive efforts but he also rewrote the Quad Cities record book.

Tolbert successfully stole 60 bases in 60 attempts, just the second time in the franchise history that a baserunner who attempted more than 20 steals enjoyed a 100% success rate and that player, Scott Carnes of the Quad-City Angels in 1977, achieved his perfect percentage in 21 attempts.

“That 60 for 60, that’s something else," Conrad said. “I can’t imagine anybody is ever going to touch that."

Tolbert’s 60 stolen bases shares the fourth spot on the franchise’s single-season steals list and through 255 games over three seasons as a professional, the Royals’ 13th-round pick in the 2019 draft out of Alabama-Birmingham has now been successful in 143 of 146 attempts.

Although he hit just .224, Tolbert still led the league with 10 of the River Bandits’ league-leading 41 triples.

Two players who earned midseason promotions to Double-A Northwest Arkansas led Quad Cities at the plate.

Diego Hernandez, whose .279 batting average was the third best in a league dominated by pitching this season, and Luca Tresh, who hit .273, were the top hitters on a River Bandits team that finished seventh in the 12-team league with a .235 team batting average and finished fourth with 627 runs scored.

The team finished fifth in the league with 136 home runs, an effort led by 18 from Juan Carlos Negret. QC was second in the league with 176 stolen bases.

Negret finished tied for fourth in the league with 68 RBIs, Dillan Shrum ranked seventh in the league with a .373 on-base percentage and .463 slugging percentage and Herard Gonzalez was fourth in the league with seven triples and seventh with 64 walks.

Collectively, pitching proved problematic throughout the season for the River Bandits.

Quad Cities pitchers finished 10th or lower in the league in every statistical category except walks, where the 523 given up ranked seventh in the league.

The River Bandits ranked last in the league with a 5.14 ERA, allowing opponents 1.48 walks and hits per inning and a .264 batting average. Quad Cities pitches were 10th in the league with 1,173 strikeouts and finished 12th in giving up 1,156 hits and 712 runs.

The River Bandits’ Adrian Alcantara was one of eight pitchers in the league to throw a complete game this season and one of five to pitch a shutout. Working 108.1 innings, he also ranked eighth in the league with 123 strikeouts and a 4.57 ERA.

Before being promoted to Northwest Arkansas, Quad Cities reliever Emilio Marquez was the only pitcher in the Midwest League to win 10 games this season and the River Bandits’ Kasey Kalich ranked sixth in the league with nine saves.