MIDWEST LEAGUE | QC 8, BELOIT 7

Hernandez delivers in Bandits' walk-off win

050122-qc-spt-river bandits-16.jpg

Quad Cities center fielder Diego Hernandez, shown here rounding second during a Midwest League game earlier this season, gave the River Bandits their first walk-off win of the season with a ninth-inning single Sunday.

 NIKOS FRAZIER

Determined Diego Hernandez wasn’t going to let this game get away.

The Quad Cities outfielder drove a single into center in the bottom of the ninth inning Sunday at Modern Woodmen Park to score Morgan McCullough for an 8-7 Midwest League victory over Beloit, the first walk-off win of the season for the River Bandits.

“For it to be the first of the season, it feels very good. I am very happy,’’ Hernandez said. “He threw me a fastball, I hit it and the rest is history.’’

Speaking through interpreter and Quad Cities strength and conditioning coach Joey Manana, Hernandez said he was simply looking to make good contact after some textbook baseball put the River Bandits in a position to end a six-game losing streak.

McCullough opened the inning by taking first base when he was hit by a pitch, then moved into scoring position when Tyler Tolbert laid down a sacrifice bunt toward third.

Hernandez took care of the rest, stroking a fastball from Sky Carp reliever Raul Brito into center to bring home McCullough and send River Bandits players onto the field where they caught up with Hernandez to celebrate as he rounded second base.

“Couldn’t have worked out any better,’’ Quad Cities manager Brooks Conrad said. “Hernandez has been hitting the ball well lately. It all worked out the way it was supposed to. This team has stuck with it. Through all the struggles, hardship, they’ve kept playing. It was good to get a reward.’’

Beloit, losing for just the second time in its last 12 games, made the River Bandits earn it.

Quad Cities trailed 6-4 at the stretch, but scored three unearned runs in the bottom of the seventh to take its first lead of the game.

The River Bandits loaded the bases with one out when Herard Gonzalez dribbled a ball toward the mound where pitcher Josan Mendez fielded it, but his throw home for an attempted force out sailed high and wide beyond the reach of catcher Bennett Hostetler.

Two runs scored before a Kale Emshoff groundout scored Hernandez to push the River Bandits in front 7-6.

Beloit tied the game 7-7 in the top of the eighth on a fielder’s choice by Tanner Allen.

River Bandits reliever Emilio Marquez worked the ninth and moved to 5-1 on the season, facing the minimum after picking off Nasim Nunez after he reached on a one-out single.

The victory came after starting pitcher Adrian Alcantara weathered a rough start for the River Bandits, giving up five runs on four hits in the first inning.

A three-run home run by Dalvy Rosrio that was followed by a solo shot by Hostetler left Quad Cities in a 5-0 hole before it recorded its first at-bat.

Alcantara remained in the game and allowed just one more hit – a solo homer by Will Banfield in the third – before exiting a 6-4 game after five innings.

“It would have been easy for Alcantara to feel sorry for himself after struggling in that first inning, but he came back and gave us four excellent innings after that and kept us in this game,’’ Conrad said. “Without that, we don’t win this.’’

Conrad said Alcantara seemed to locate his pitches better after the opening inning, giving himself and the River Bandits a chance.

Quad Cities used the long ball to play its way back into the game after a base hit up the middle by Gonzalez scored Hernandez in the bottom of the first inning.

Back-to-back solo home runs by Dillan Shrum and Felix Familia in the second cut the Beloit lead to 5-3 and a solo homer by Tolbert in the fifth kept the River Bandits within a 6-4 score.

“We’ve been in a lot of close games,’’ Hernandez said. “Alcantara, he kept his head up and kept working, and gave us a chance to do what we did. He stuck with it. We all did and we got the win.’’

BANDITS BYTES

Team standard: After getting a night off Saturday, Diego Hernandez returned to the River Bandits lineup Sunday and picked up where he left off.

He tripled and scored in the first inning for Quad Cities, adding to an 18-game on-base streak that moved him past Luca Tresh for the longest of the season by a River Bandits hitter. Hernandez has hit .373 during the stretch.

Split decision: After playing in 2021 without, the Midwest League will return to a split-season format this year.

The first half of the season will end on Thursday, June 23 with all teams returning to 0-0 when the second half begins on Friday, June 24. For Quad Cities, that change occurs in the middle of a six-game series at Wisconsin.

The league will return to a multi-tiered playoff structure as well after playing only a championship series last season. First- and second-half champs in each division will play a best-of-three series beginning on Sept. 13 with a best-of-three league championship series set to start on Sept. 18.

On deck: Quad Cities at Peoria, Tuesday, 6:35 p.m. Probable pitchers: TBA

