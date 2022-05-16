Things are happening for Bandits' Tresh

For Luca Tresh it was one of those 'Hey, this is really happening' moments in the midst of a 'Hey, this is really happening' kind of year.

The Quad Cities River Bandits catcher was working behind the plate in an Arizona Fall League game last October for the Surprise Saguaros.

He looked up and noticed that settling into the batter’s box was Spencer Torkelson, one of the most-hyped rookies in Major League Baseball this season.

“It was one of those moments," Tresh said. "It causes you to step back for a second and realize that this is real, that you belong."

Tresh continues to prove that in his first full-season assignment in the Kansas City Royals organization.

Among players who have seen action in at least 20 games this season for Quad Cities, Tresh leads the team with a .272 batting average and an .847 OPS, which combines on-base and slugging percentages.

He is currently second on the team with five doubles, five home runs and 16 RBIs.

All of that comes as Tresh looks to build on 2021, a year that he will never forget.

From leading North Carolina State to a third-place finish in the College World Series to being selected in the 17th round of the baseball draft by the Kansas City Royals organization to competing with some of the game’s top prospects in the Arizona Fall League, it was a quite a year.

"It all really energized me about the game and the future," Tresh said. "I was able to have so many great experiences and it really becomes motivation to keep working hard and see where it all can lead."

All of that came together for Tresh following a strong third season at North Carolina State, where he led the team with 15 home runs and recorded 14 multi-hit games for a 37-19 team that upset top-ranked Arkansas in the NCAA super-regionals to reach the College World Series.

“Going to Omaha was an incredible experience, from the team coming together the way it did to competing against that level of competition, it was a great season," Tresh said.

The experiences continued shortly after as Tresh signed with Kansas City.

He began his career with the Royals’ rookie-level team in the Arizona Complex League, playing six games there before spending the final 10 games of the season with low-A Columbia.

Tresh hit just .226 in those late-season games but took plenty from the experience.

"It gave me a chance to get comfortable with the day-to-day routine, meet people in the organization and just get settled in a bit, but to get to know some of the guys I’m working with was important," Tresh said. "To get a chance to work with some of the pitchers I’m working with here now, that was great experience for me heading into the offseason."

He said he also benefited from working in Columbia with his current River Bandits manager, Brooks Conrad, who managed that affiliate last season.

“All around, it was good to get a feel for everything," Tresh said. "In a lot of ways, the experiences reaffirmed my decision to sign last year and start my pro career."

Tresh was taking part in the postseason instructional league camp when the opportunity to participate in the Arizona Fall League came his way.

It was an unexpected invitation and is a bit of a rarity for a player to go from competing at the collegiate level to having the chance to play in the Arizona Fall League in the same year.

Tresh welcomed the challenge and the opportunity.

He was among a collection of catchers on the roster of the Surprise team that included Yankees first-round pick Austin Wells and a pair of the Nationals’ top-30 prospects in Drew Millas and Israel Pineda.

Tresh played in seven games for Surprise, getting 24 at-bats but benefiting in a multitude of ways.

“I went in with the mindset that I wanted to learn from the experience," Tresh said. “I asked a lot of questions and all of the guys there were helpful. I saw it as a chance for me to pick up some pointers and learn a few things and it worked out that way."

Tresh took a brief break once the Arizona Fall League concluded, then went right back to work.

“It was a full year of baseball, but it was a great year and it prepared me well to get ready for this season," Tresh said. "When I reported to spring training in February, I was ready to go."

He’s also ready to see where it can all lead.

He has continued to work to get to know the pitchers he now works with on a regular basis, welcomes the teamwork he senses within the River Bandits roster and continues to be locked into a growth-focused mindset.

“I’m learning every day when I come to the ballpark," Tresh said. "It’s all helping me take the steps I need to take. I’m trying to just be myself, continue to work every day knowing that is what it takes."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you! Sign up to receive professional baseball news in your inbox every week. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.