A prospect-filled roster including the Kansas City Royals’ top three selections in baseball’s 2022 draft will begin the Midwest League season with the Quad Cities River Bandits.

The roster for Friday’s season opener against South Bend at Modern Woodmen Park was unveiled Tuesday, a group that includes seven of the Royals’ top 30 prospects and 18 players who played for Quad Cities last season.

Outfielder Gavin Cross, the top-ranked prospect in the Kansas City organization, begins his first full-season assignment after batting .312 while splitting time between the Royals’ rookie-level and low-A Columbia teams last season.

The left-handed hitting Virginia Tech University product was the ninth overall selection in last year’s draft and was one of a pair of top collegiate hitters Kansas City selected among the top 50 picks in the 2022 draft.

Third baseman Cayden Wallace was the second, taken in the second round and with the 49th overall choice in the most recent draft class. Rated by MLB.com as the fifth-best prospect in the organization, Wallace led Arkansas to the College World Series last summer and followed by hitting .293 while splitting time between the rookie and low-A levels last summer.

Pitcher Mason Barnett was Kansas City’s third-round choice in last year’s draft and joins the River Bandits as the 18th-ranked prospect in the organization. The 6-foot right-hander who played at Auburn University saw limited action at the rookie and low-A levels last season but did not allow a run in eight hit-free innings of work, striking out 12 batters and walking one.

The River Bandits’ roster also includes the 10th-ranked prospect in the organization, catcher Carter Jensen. A third-round pick of the Royals in 2021 and one-time LSU commit, the 19-year-old Kansas City native hit .226 over 113 games last season at low-A Columbia and batted .281 at the rookie level in 2021.

The other three top 30 prospects on the River Bandits roster include two pitchers who took the mound for Quad Cities in 2022.

Left-hander Noah Cameron, a seventh-round draft pick in 2021 and the organization’s 22nd-ranked prospect, went 2-1 with a 3.48 ERA in nine starts for the River Bandits a year ago while right-hander Chandler Champlaign is the 26th-rated prospect. He pitched in eight games for Quad Cities last season after joining the Royals in a midseason trade with the Yankees.

Luinder Avila, a right-hander who ranks 30th on the top prospects list, was the workhorse of the pitching staff at low-A Columbia last season. He went 6-10 with a 4.54 ERA over 115 innings of work.

Manager Brooks Conrad’s roster also includes two other 2022 draft picks — pitcher Brandon Johnson and infielder Javier Vaz.

A ninth-round pick out of the University of Mississippi, Johnson worked in five games last season at Columbia while Vaz, a 15th-round pick out of Vanderbilt, hit .259 while splitting time between rookie and low-A assignments.

Cross is joined in the River Bandits outfield by returning players Darryl Collins, Juan Carlos Negret and River Town.

In the infield, Herard Gonzalez and Enrique Valdez return, joining Wallace, Vaz, Shervyn Newton and Jack Pineda.

Catchers Jack Alexander and Kale Emshoff return to join Jensen on the River Bandits' opening roster for the 132-game season.

On the mound, in addition to Cameron and Champlaign, Quad Cities returns Eric Cerantola, William Fleming, Tyson Guerrero, Parker Harm, Emilio Marquez, Caden Monke, Anderson Paulino and Anthony Simonelli.

Marquez led the River Bandits staff last season with 10 wins, all earned in a relief role.

The returning arms will join Barnett and Avila on a staff that also includes Wander Arias, Luis Barroso and Marlin Willis.

Four additional pitchers return to the Quad Cities roster but open the season on the injured list. Those are: A.J. Block, Mitch Ellis, Rylan Kaufman and Adam Lukas.

Three other players, pitcher Ben Wereski, catcher Kyle Hayes and infielder Paxton Wallace, open the season on the River Bandits developmental list.