Wilton native Reifert pulls in AFL Reliever of the Year honor

Evan Reifert is right where he wants to be. At least for now.

Since graduating from Wilton High School, Reifert has steadily ascended up baseball’s pipeline and was named Reliever of the Year in the Arizona Fall League for the Mesa Solar Sox of the Tampa Bay Rays organization.

"One of our MLB workers that we have for our team in Mesa came up to me and said that the director of the fall league wanted to talk to me," Reifert said about finding out he won the award. "That was cool. I stayed back for the (AFL) championship game to accept the award."

In AFL play, he appeared in eight games, threw 11 ⅔ innings and allowed just one hit and no runs. He set a league record with a 62.5% strikeout rate (25 strikeouts to four walks) and was named to the league's All-Star game.

The AFL started in 1992.

After pitching a season at North Iowa Area Community College, the 2017 Wilton grad was drafted by the Texas Rangers.

Instead of jumping into pro ball then, he opted for a year at the University of Central Missouri and was signed by the Milwaukee Brewers as an undrafted free agent in 2020 following an amateur draft that was shortened to only five rounds from 20 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In early November of 2021, the Brewers traded Reifert for infielder Mike Brosseau, who hit a key home run during the Rays' 2020 run to the World Series and started 69 games for Milwaukee this season.

"It was reassuring for me to be put in a new organization," Reifert said. "To be traded straight up for a big leaguer was a big accomplishment in itself, and it put me in a position moving forward to prove what I can do every single day.

"But, the timeline is getting shorter to get the big league now. It's a lot of fun."

In a Nov. 15 episode of the Locked On MLB Prospects podcast entitled “Evan Reifert just put up one of the most dominating pitching seasons in Arizona Fall League history,” show host Lindsay Crosby said of the Reifert’s season:

“He finished up (the season) with a brief stint at Double A Montgomery. I expect him to go back to Montgomery this upcoming season (and) depending on how it goes in 2023, he might actually make it to the big league level in the back half of the season. And if not, probably in 2024.

"The (mid-80s) slider is the star here. He’s done some good work to fix some of the control stuff that came up in 2021 at High A Wisconsin for the Brewers."

Crosby noted that Reifert also set an AFL record with a .028 batting average against.

With the stress of being shuffled between organizations and enduring the levels of competition within those clubs, eyes on securing a spot on a big league team means keeping up with the hustle.

"It's been very crazy," he said. "A lot of bouncing around. I've just had to adapt as I go and just continue to be myself as a pitcher. I think that's been the biggest thing for me, just staying consistent. With the consistency, I've seen the results that I've wanted to see.

"It's a day-in, day-out thing. I set different goals every day, but stay consistent with my process and stay on top of mobility and working on things."

While the top priority is moving up the organizational ladder, he takes satisfaction in knowing that timeline expectations are lining up with reality.

"I think I'm close (to getting to the majors)," said the 6-foot-4, 190-pound righty. "With having a good fall league, that puts me in a good spot for next year. Proving to myself and others that I can compete at a very high level was a big jump and I think with that, I opened some eyes.

"The Rays are happy with where I'm at right now and know there's areas that I can still improve and refine as I go. We're in a really big spot."

Since signing with the Brewers, Reifert has pitched for six teams across five levels and leagues. He has a cumulative ERA of 3.05 as a pro in nearly 100 innings.

But no matter what jersey he has on, he's got plenty of people from his native town pulling for him.

"Evan is very talented, but his work ethic is what sets him apart from others," said Jake Souhrada, Reifert's prep coach at Wilton. "I am very happy for him and his success.

"What Evan did this fall by setting several records in a league that has been around for 30 years is amazing. The sky is the limit for Evan. It is great to watch our former players find success at what they love to do."