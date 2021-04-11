Cubs have been supplanted by White Sox on QC radio airwaves

If you’re a Chicago Cubs fan and you live in Vermillion, S.D., you can catch all of the team’s games on KVTK radio.

If you live in Naples, Fla., and you want to keep tabs on how fellow Floridians Anthony Rizzo and Javy Baez are doing, you can tune in to WNOG.

There are radio stations in Fargo, N.D., and Petoskey, Mich., that are part of the Cubs’ far-reaching radio network.

In the Quad-Cities, just about three hours west of Wrigleyville? Forget it. You’re going to strike out.

For the first time in a long time, Cubs games are not being carried on any radio stations in the immediate Quad-Cities this season. ESPN 1170, one of five stations, under the umbrella of Townsquare Media, carried the games the past few years but, as a few dismayed Cubs fans learned in the first week of this season, 1170 now has switched to carrying broadcasts of the White Sox.

It’s kind of like if you tuned in to your favorite Christian rock station and found they had abruptly switched to an all-rap format.

A few people were peeved. Some were genuinely enraged.

It’s not so much a portent that interest in the Cubs is fading so much as it is a sign of the times in which we live.