IOWA CITY — Lisa Bluder welcomes the chance for her 19th Iowa women’s basketball team to be ranked among the nation’s elite and encourages the Hawkeyes to embrace the opportunity.
Building around a group of four returning starters including all-American post player Megan Gustafson, Iowa was ranked 13th in the nation when the Associated Press preseason poll was released Wednesday.
Bluder said during the Hawkeyes’ media day Wednesday she believes the pieces are in place for this to become the best Iowa team she has coached, and she doesn’t discourage players from thinking that way.
"There is a lot of excitement around our team, but it starts with our team," Bluder said. "They have high expectations for themselves, and I don’t really think they feel any pressure or anything like that. I want them to have the confidence that they can perform at the level of the accolades we’re receiving."
The Hawkeyes are picked second in the Big Ten preseason poll behind Maryland, which is ranked ninth in the AP poll, but the nine returning letterwinners Iowa is building around are still irritated that last year’s 24-8 season ended with a six-point loss to Creighton in the opening round of the NCAA tourney.
"We didn’t end with our best performance last year, and that’s been good motivation all summer long," Gustafson said. "There’s still more out there for us. We’re a hungry team."
Bluder sees that as well.
"This summer, somebody picked us 17th (in an early preseason poll), and this group was mad. I like that," Bluder said. "You want them to want even more and you want them to be hungry like that, and they are."
Iowa has no shortage of experience.
Gustafson is one of only two NCAA Division I women’s basketball players in the past decade to average more than 24 points and 12 rebounds per game in a season.
The Hawkeyes have returning backcourt experience in guards Kathleen Doyle, Makenzie Meyer and Alexis Sevillian and welcome back point guard Tania Davis, ready for a return after dealing with her second torn anterior cruciate ligament in as many years.
"I’m anxious, mostly because I get a chance to be on the court with a team like this," Davis said. "We have a good chance to be really, really good, and I’m looking forward to being a part of it."
Meyer, a junior from Mason City, said Iowa has set team goals of winning the program’s first Big Ten championship since sharing the title in 2008 and reaching the Elite Eight of the NCAA tourney.
"We’re setting high standards for ourselves because we believe we can obtain them," Meyer said. "We have confidence in each other, and the chemistry separates this team from a lot of others. We believe it will make a difference."
Meyer saw growth in a recent scrimmage against Creighton, saying the NCAA loss to the Bluejays had the Hawkeyes more than ready to make a preseason point against an opponent that created postseason frustration for Iowa.
"We may have had a bit of a chip on our shoulder. We played pretty well," she said, adding that Iowa won that scrimmage by about 15 points.
She said as much as anything, the scrimmage experience demonstrated to the Hawkeyes the potential that they have to deal with a schedule that includes a Nov. 29 game at preseason No. 1 Notre Dame as well as home games against Iowa State and Northern Iowa and a road game at preseason Missouri Valley favorite Drake before the start of an expanded 18-game Big Ten schedule.
Bluder said her lineup for the Nov. 9 season opener against Oral Roberts is nearly set.
Gustafson, who averaged 25.7 points and 12.8 rebounds last season, will open inside, with senior Hannah Stewart stepping into the lineup at the power forward position and Meyer opening at the wing. Doyle will open at one guard spot with either Davis or Sevillian filling the other spot.
"People forget how good Tania is because she hasn’t been out there for the last two full Big Ten seasons," Bluder said. "She’s our X factor, one of our best 3-point shooters, one of our best free throw shooters and an amazing passer who gives us great depth at that point guard position."
Two freshmen, 5-8 Logan Cook from Iowa City West and 6-3 forward/center Monika Czinano from Watertown, Minnesota, are expected to make early contributions.
As was the case a year ago, Bluder expects opponents to try a little of everything to slow Gustafson.
That opens opportunities on the perimeter, where the shooting skills of Meyer, Sevillian, Doyle and Davis are being counted on to keep defenses honest as they deal with Gustafston.
The 6-foot-3 senior, who led the country with a 67.1-percent shooting touch last season, has gotten used to being double- and triple-teamed.
"Even in practice, they throw a lot of different things at me," Gustafson said. "They brought in a 6-8 guy to play on the (practice) squad this year, just something a little different to deal with."
The Hawkeyes are counting on being something a little different to deal with as a team this season as well.
"People are expecting a lot from us, but we are expecting a lot from ourselves," said Doyle, who averaged 11.1 points and 6.6 assists per game last season.
"People have always underestimated us in the past, but now with the expectations being what they are, we’re continuing to work, taking the confidence we have and doing what we can to maximize our potential."
