IOWA CITY — Lisa Bluder celebrated the 750th victory of her coaching career with a sigh of relief.
Bluder’s eighth-ranked Iowa women’s basketball team dodged a 66-61 scare from upset-minded Mercer in the opening round of the NCAA tournament Friday in front of a crowd of 10,720 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
"We survived and we get to play again. In March, that’s what matters," Bluder said after the Hawkeyes advanced to host Missouri, a 77-76 overtime winner over Drake in second-round play on Sunday at a time to be determined.
Iowa didn’t secure its first victory in the NCAA tourney since 2015 until the final minute, clinging to a 64-61 lead as the Bears’ KeKe Calloway watched a jumper from outside the paint tease the rim and fall out before Megan Gustafson wrapped her arms around her 16th rebound of the game.
A pair of offensive rebounds in the final 20 seconds gave the Hawkeyes a chance to extend their lead at the line.
Tania Davis missed a pair of free throws with 16 seconds to play, but eight seconds later Kathleen Doyle knocked down a pair to give Iowa its margin of victory and extend the Hawkeyes’ home winning streak to 20 games, including a 16-0 mark this season.
"We weren't going to let our season end here and now," Doyle said. "We had to find a way."
Mercer forced the issue.
The Bears forced Iowa into a season-high 24 turnovers and grabbed eight of their 12 offensive rebounds in the third quarter to rally after falling behind by 11 points in the first half and trailing 35-27 at the break.
Bluder didn’t expect Mercer — a senior-laden team which hasn’t lost a Southern Conference game in two seasons and played Georgia to a five-point game in the NCAA tourney a year ago — to be an easy out.
"They had won 17 straight games, were playing with a lot of confidence," Bluder said. "We knew this wasn’t going to be easy."
After hitting one of the 11 shots she attempted in the first two quarters, Calloway complicated things for Iowa even more in the second half on her way to a 21-point game.
Mercer had taken its first lead of the game on a buzzer-beating putback by Shannon Titus to send the Bears into the fourth quarter with a 51-50 edge, an Iowa deficit that reached 56-52 when Calloway buried one of her five 3-point baskets with 6 minutes, 58 seconds to play.
A string of five straight points by Gustafson — who established Big Ten single-season scoring and rebounding records with her 30-point, 16-rebound effort Friday — provided the Hawkeyes with a needed spark.
"Our emphasis then was all about getting stops, defending, boxing out, but I knew I had to step up and do what I could to get us going on offense," Gustafson said. "My teammates did a great job of finding me, making it happen."
Another 3-pointer by Calloway let the Bears (25-8) maintain a 59-57 lead with 4:19 remaining.
Iowa answered, tying the game on a Hannah Stewart basket with 3:55 to go and taking a 60-59 lead when Makenzie Meyer finished off a 16-point game by hitting the second of two free throws with 3:26 left.
"We never went away," Mercer coach Susie Gardner said. "The outcome was disappointing, but I’m proud of the way we competed and battled."
The Bears put an emphasis on using their length to defend Iowa’s entry passes, creating turnovers and limiting the number of opportunities Gustafson had in the game.
"We knew she’d get her points," Gardner said. "We wanted to limit her chances."
The Hawkeyes’ senior post player countered with efficiency, hitting 14 of the 16 shots she attempted.
Mercer’s defensive attention also allowed Iowa to find open looks for Meyer, who matched a career high with a 5-of-7 touch from 3-point range including a 4-for-6 start, which helped the Hawkeyes (27-6) to a lead that reached 30-19 midway through the second quarter.
"The way they defended, it opened some things up on the outside early," Meyer said. "But, we knew we had to balance things out."
Ultimately, a 40-16 advantage in points scored in the paint, fueled by Gustafson’s 31st double-double of the season and a 12-point, 11-rebound effort from Stewart, created an Iowa edge.
"It wasn’t pretty, but this feels a lot better than last year," Gustafson said, referencing an opening-round loss to Creighton in 2018. "It’s good to get that first win, no matter how ugly it was."
