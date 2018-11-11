IOWA ITEMS

--Junior forward Cordell Pemsl did not play Sunday because of a leg injury suffered in practice. Iowa officials indicated it was a minor injury nd said Pemsl was “day to day.’’ Junior Maishe Dailey also was hurt during the game, taking a shot to the face in the first half that required stitches.

--It was Military Appreciation Day at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday. As part of the pregame ceremonies, members of the Iowa Army National Guard unfurled a giant flag on the court and members of the University of Iowa ROTC rappelled from the catwalk to deliver the ceremonial game ball.

--Iowa’s next game is Thursday at Madison Square Garden in New York against 14th-ranked Oregon in the semifinals of the 2K Empire Classic Benefiting Wounded Warriors Project. Game time is 8:15 p.m. with television coverage being provided by ESPN2.