IOWA CITY — It’s not uncommon in early-season games at Carver-Hawkeye Arena to see complete and total mismatches.
You’ll occasionally see a team jump out to a 19-2 lead within a few minutes or open a 23-point halftime lead.
Except usually Iowa has been the team jumping all over clearly undermanned opponents.
DePaul flipped the script Monday night, consistently finding — and hitting — open shots against the Hawkeyes and romping to a 93-78 rout of Iowa in the first episode of this season’s Gavitt Games.
Forward Paul Reed and former Illinois player Jalen Coleman-Lands led the way as DePaul scored the first 13 points of the game and opened a 19-2 lead within about 4 ½ minutes of the opening tip.
The Blue Demons (4-0) made 16 of their first 22 shot attempts, including seven 3-pointers, and it was never much of a game after that.
It is the most points Iowa has allowed in a nonconference home game since an equally disheartening 98-89 loss to Omaha early in the 2016-17 season.
Thanks to a spirited last few minutes by freshman Joe Toussaint, Iowa was able to trim the lead to 14 points but there was only a little more than a minute remaining by then.
DePaul coach Dave Leitao admitted he was pleasantly surprised by the way his team bolted out of the starting blocks.
“This early in the season teams are playing against each other without knowing exactly who we are yet …’’ he said. “It always looks better when the ball goes in the basket and early in the game it did.’’
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery obviously was not pleased, especially when it was 13-0.
“I don’t think we handled it well either,’’ he said. “We tried to settle them down at the timeout. Maybe we should have taken it earlier, at 10-0 or 6-0 …
“We had the mindset that we had to try to get it all back at once,’’ he added. “You’re not going to be able to do that against a team like this.’’
Iowa star Joe Wieskamp, who finished with only four points on 1-for-7 shooting, admitted that he and his teammates rushed things after falling behind early.
You have free articles remaining.
“We tried to hit a home run and get it all back at once instead of just chipping away,’’ he said.
McCaffery said his team’s inexperience showed for most of the night.
“We have to recognize there’s a difference between playing hard and competing,’’ he said. “We played hard but we didn’t compete. Competing is playing hard with the game plan in mind and we didn’t do that.’’
Coleman-Lands, who made 16 of 35 3-point shots in four previous games against Iowa during the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons, knocked down four 3s before halftime and finished with 17 points.
“One of our coaches said before the game that he’d played well against Iowa in the past and especially in this building …’’ Leitao said. “I told him after the game he must be a soothsayer or something.’’
Reed led the Blue Demons with 25 points and 12 rebounds while making 10 of the 14 shots he attempted.
Kansas transfer Charlie Moore, who came in averaging more than 19 points per game, was in constant foul trouble and finished with only eight points. It didn’t seem to faze the Blue Demons as they shot 61.4 percent, their best road shooting effort in 13 years.
The Hawkeyes shot 42.9 percent and also committed 19 turnovers.
Freshman CJ Fredrick led the Hawkeyes (1-1) with 16 points with Luka Garza adding 14 and Ryan Kriener and Toussaint 13 apiece.
Kriener was about all the Hawkeyes had going for them in the first half as he collected 11 points and eight rebounds before halftime. Toussaint scored 11 of his points in the final 6 1/2 minutes.
Kriener said it was hard to pinpoint any one major problem in the loss.
“It was just a little of everything,’’ he said.
“The overall lesson is it’s early. We have a tough schedule and we need to learn from this. We have to turn the page, learn from it and move on.’’
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.