After opening the season with games against a pair of scrappy mid-major teams, the Iowa basketball team steps up in class tonight.
Way up.
The Hawkeyes will travel to one of the most iconic venues in all of basketball, New York City’s Madison Square Garden, to take on No. 13 Oregon at 8:15 p.m. in the semifinals of the 2K Empire Classic Benefiting Wounded Warriors Project.
The other two teams in the tournament, one of whom will face Iowa on Friday, are No. 15 Syracuse and a UConn program that is only five years removed from a national championship.
"You’ve got three programs in New York that are really some of the elite programs in our game and elite coaches as well …," Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. "That’s why we’re going. That’s why we’re going to the Garden. We want to play there and play those quality teams."
The first task is formidable for several reasons. Not only does Oregon return several veteran players, but it brought in the No. 4-ranked recruiting class, according to Rivals.com, and has the No. 4 recruit in 7-foot-2 Bol Bol.
Bol, the son of 10-year NBA veteran Manute Bol and a cousin of former Iowa star Peter Jok, is much more than just a lumbering giant. While his late father was a one-dimensional player who had more blocked shots than points in his pro career, the younger Bol can do a lot of things.
"He’s a unique talent and they’re using him really well," McCaffery said. "They move him around. You think of a 7-2 guy and you think ‘OK, he’s going to be in the post, down low,’ and he does score down low. But he starts up top, he starts on the wing. He can play pretty much anywhere on the floor. He can play in an up-tempo game, he can play in a halfcourt game."
Bol has had a double-double in each of his first two college games and is averaging 17.5 points, 12 rebounds and 3.5 blocked shots per game.
"He’s a tough cover because normally you’d say you’ve got to put the biggest guys on him because he’s that tall," McCaffery said. "But he’s versatile, he’s an athlete, so sometimes you might have to put a smaller guy on him. So I don’t think we’ll have any one particular person on him.
"You’re going to have to compete. He’s a competitor, he’s got really good feel for how to play and he can put points up in bunches, and that’s what you have to avoid."
Oregon has three other top-100 recruits in its freshman class but none of them are starting right now. Head coach Dana Altman surrounds Bol with junior Payton Pritchard, who McCaffery called "one of the best points guards in the country," two fifth-year seniors and sophomore Kenny Wooten, who led the Pac-12 in blocked shots last season.
"They’ve got a lot of pieces," McCaffery said. "That’s why they’re ranked."
The Hawkeyes may not be at full strength for the game. Junior forward Cordell Pemsl sat out Sunday’s game against Green Bay with a leg injury and did not practice Tuesday. McCaffery referred to him as "day to day."
