IOWA ITEMS

Ailing Connor: Iowa guard Connor McCaffery played 11 minutes and made a big 3-point field goal in the middle of the second half, but he nearly didn’t play at all.

The redshirt freshman woke up not feeling well Friday, threw up immediately after eating breakfast and ended up vomiting four times, three times at the hotel and once at the arena. When the Hawkeyes first went out for pregame warmups, he was hooked up to an IV.

McCaffery finally got onto the court a few minutes before the game and felt slightly better once it began.

“I still was fighting that nauseous feeling,’’ he said. “That congestion feeling was there but it didn’t hinder me from doing what I needed to do in the game. I felt if I can be out there and do what I can to help the team, I was going to do it.’’

Bohannon produces: Jordan Bohannon made just one 3-point field goal in the game, leaving him one short of tying Iowa’s career record, but he made plenty of other contributions. He reached a season high with five rebounds, made an 15-foot jumper as the first half ended and scored 11 more points in the second half.

Up next: Iowa will take on No. 2 seed Tennessee in the second round Sunday at Nationwide Arena. The exact time was to be determined later Friday night.