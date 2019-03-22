COLUMBUS, Ohio — Eight minutes into what was the first NCAA tournament game for almost every member of the Iowa basketball team, things looked sort of bleak.
Well, actually, very bleak.
Seventh-seeded Cincinnati had scored 14 straight points and opened a big lead, and it looked like another dark day for an Iowa team that entered the tournament with five losses in the previous six games.
"Obviously, it didn’t start the way we wanted it to but there was so much time left in the game," Iowa freshman Joe Wieskamp said. "We just had to take it one possession at a time, one basket at a time."
That’s exactly what the Hawkeyes did. And 32 minutes later, they walked off the floor of Nationwide Arena with a 79-72 victory over Cincinnati and a berth in the second round of the NCAA South Regional.
They will take on No. 2 seed Tennessee on Sunday at Nationwide. The Volunteers advanced with a 77-70 victory over Colgate.
The Hawkeyes (23-11) will be there because they got 20 points from Luka Garza, 19 from Wieskamp, big shots down the stretch from Nicholas Baer and Jordan Bohannon and big rebounds from foul-plagued Tyler Cook.
They shot 65.4 percent from the field in the second half — 54.7 percent for the game — and made 11 of 22 3-point field goal attempts against a team ranked 12th in the country in defense. After being gouged by Cincinnati on the offensive boards in the first half, they ended up outrebounding the Bearcats for the game.
They played what Iowa coach Fran McCaffery agreed was probably his team’s best half of the season from a mental standpoint, especially since it came against a higher-seeded team that won a conference tournament just five days earlier and was cheered on by a partisan crowd.
And it came after Iowa once trailed by an 18-5 score.
"I think the most simple approach, the most logical one, is it was 35 minutes (actually 32) to go," McCaffery said of his approach at that stage of the game. "So no time to panic …
"So we made some adjustments. We changed the defense. We changed some personnel a little bit. You start pushing some different buttons. But I think the critical thing is that the players maintained confidence."
By halftime, the Hawkeyes had trimmed the Cincinnati lead to 36-31, and they edged into a one-point lead a few times early in the second half.
Then, with the score tied at 62-62, they simply took over.
Garza scored inside to give them the lead, then added a free throw. After Bearcats star Jarron Cumberland hit a 12-foot runner from the left baseline, Bohannon drove for a score and Wieskamp drilled a 3-pointer from the left wing to make it 70-64.
Cincinnati missed a 3-pointer, Cook speared the rebound and Bohannon scored on a drive to make it 73-64 with a minute, seven seconds remaining.
There were some shaky moments in that final minute, but the Hawkeyes held on. Wieskamp made two free throws with 36.4 seconds remaining, Baer got a dunk off textbook perfect press break with 26.2 seconds left and Bohannon and Cook added free throws in the final seconds.
"We had a lot to prove when we got here," said Bohannon, who admitted he and his teammates felt disrespected by receiving a No. 10 seed. "We worked really hard in the past week to get ready for this team. It wasn’t perfect, as we knew it wouldn’t be, but we stayed connected and did everything we could to get the win."
It definitely wasn’t perfect in those first eight minutes. Cincinnati (28-7), cheered on by what McCaffery described as a "semi-hostile" crowd, did anything it wanted to do in a 14-0 run.
Iowa called one timeout during the run, then got another chance to talk things over during a television timeout.
Garza said there was a "great feeling" among the Iowa players in that second timeout, when it was 18-5.
"I knew we were going to come back," freshman guard Connor McCaffery added. "Everyone was bouncing ideas off each other. Everyone was talking. ‘Guys, come on, we’re fine, stay calm. We just need to figure out what we’re doing. Let’s adjust.’ There was just a lot of stuff going back and forth."
The 79 points is the second highest total by any team against Cincinnati this season. Houston scored 85 in the final game of the regular season.
"We’re not going to win when we give up 79 points," Cincinnati coach Mick Cronin said. "I don’t remember the last time Cincinnati has won a game where we’ve given up 79."
However, Cronin said he thought a bigger factor was the way his team played offensively. Iowa went to a zone defense after its early issues and never went back to playing man-to-man. Cronin said his team didn’t attack the zone nearly enough.
"Sometimes we attacked and sometimes we laid back," said senior guard Justin Jenifer, who led the Bearcats with 19 points. "And when we laid back, it involved turnovers and led to layups."
