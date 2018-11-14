OREGON VS. IOWA
WHEN: 8:15 p.m.
WHERE: Madison Square Garden, New York
TV: ESPN2
RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)
STORYLINES
• This is a semifinal game of the 2K Empire Classic Benefiting Wounded Warrior Project. UConn and Syracuse play in the other game, starting at 6 p.m. All four teams are 2-0, and two are ranked in the Associated Press Top 25. Oregon is No. 13 and Syracuse No. 15.
• This marks the fourth time in six years that Iowa has played at Madison Square Garden. It played there in the NIT finals at the end of the 2013 season, in the 2014 2K Classic and in the Big Ten tournament last March.
• Iowa has had five or more players score in double figures in each of its first two games, a 77-63 victory over UMKC and a 93-82 win over Green Bay. The Hawkeyes have made 62 of 83 free throw attempts in the first two games. Their 45 foul shots against Green Bay are the third highest total of the Fran McCaffery era.
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Iowa (2-0)
Tyler Cook;6-9;jr.;14.5
Luka Garza;6-11;so.;12.5
Joe Wieskamp;6-6;fr.;12.5
Isaiah Moss;6-5;jr.;3.0
Jordan Bohannon;6-0;jr.;12.0
Oregon (2-0)
Paul White;6-9;sr.;13.0
Kenny Wooten;6-9;so.;5.0
Bol Bol;7-2;fr.;17.5
Ehab Amin;6-4;sr.;8.5
Payton Pritchard;6-2;jr.;16.0
