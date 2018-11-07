UMKC AT IOWA
WHEN: 7 p.m.
WHERE: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City
TV: None (game can be streamed online via BTN2GO)
RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)
STORYLINES
• Iowa defeated Guilford College 103-46 in a preseason exhibition game Saturday behind 16 points by Joe Wieskamp and 12 points, nine rebounds and seven assists from Tyler Cook. Third-year starter Jordan Bohannon did not play in that game because of an injury but is expected to return tonight.
• UMKC opened its season Tuesday night with a game at Loyola-Chicago, which celebrated its Final Four appearance of a year ago with a 76-45 win over the Kangaroos. Brandon McKissic led the Kangaroos with 15 points with Rob Whitfield netting 11 off the bench. UMKC shot just 29.8 percent from the field.
• This game and Iowa’s game Sunday against Green Bay actually are part of the 2K Empire Classic Benefiting Wounded Warrior Project. The final two rounds of the tournament will be played at Madison Square Garden with Iowa taking on No. 14 Oregon in the semifinals a week from tonight. The other two semifinalists are No. 16 Syracuse and UConn.
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Iowa (0-0)
Tyler Cook;6-9;jr.;15.3
Luka Garza;6-11;so.;12.1
Joe Wieskamp;6-6;fr.;---
Isaiah Moss;6-5;jr.;11.1
Jordan Bohannon;6-0;jr.;13.5
UMKC (0-1)
Danny Dixon;6-10;jr.;---
Jordan Giles;6-7;jr.;10.2
Brandon Suggs;6-8;so.;---
Xavier Bishop;5-8;jr.;11.6
Brandon McKissic;6-3;so.;7.9
* 2017-18 scoring averages
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.