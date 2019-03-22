COLUMBUS, Ohio — Can we finally now stop talking about Joe Wieskamp as some sort of wet-behind-the-ears freshman who still is learning the ropes of college basketball?
In truth, the former Muscatine High School never really was that. Almost from the first minute of his first game in an Iowa uniform, he performed like a veteran.
And on Friday, when far more experienced players were struggling to cope with the spotlight of the NCAA tournament, Wieskamp helped the Hawkeyes reach probably their biggest moment of a bounce-back season.
He made six of eight shots from the field, including four 3-pointers, on his way to scoring 19 points and helping Iowa advance with a come-from-behind 79-72 victory over 22nd-ranked Cincinnati in the opening round of the NCAA South Regional at Nationwide Arena.
It wasn’t just what Wieskamp did but when he did it.
"It felt like every time we needed a big shot and he was open, he knocked it down for us," senior Nicholas Baer said.
When the Hawkeyes were floundering and trailing 18-5 eight minutes into the game, a Wieskamp 3-pointer was one of the first steps in the comeback. Later in the half, he grabbed a rebound and drove the length of the court to score, then got a steal and threw in another 3 to chip Cincinnati’s lead to 34-29.
Early in the second half, the 6-foot-6 forward swatted away a shot by 6-11 Nysier Brooks. His third 3 of the game tied the score at 59-59 and his fourth may have been the biggest shot of the game. It gave the Hawkeyes their first two-possession lead, making it 70-64 lead with 1:44 to go.
He added two free throws with 36.4 seconds left to help repel a Cincinnati comeback attempt.
Wieskamp admitted he was thinking of Iowa’s loss to Nebraska in the final game of the regular season when he stepped to the line in that 1-and-1 situation. The Hawkeyes seemed to have that game won only to have the Cornhuskers throw in a bunch of 3-pointers in the final minutes.
"I said ‘We can’t let this happen again,’" Wieskamp said. "We were able to stick together and finish it out."
It would have been an extraordinary performance for a battle-hardened senior. For a freshman?
"I don’t think of myself as a freshman," Wieskamp said. "I’ve got so many games under my belt, so many games that I played before I even came to the University of Iowa. I feel like I’m a big-time player and big-time players make big-time plays."
None of his teammates were the least bit surprised that the kid made so many big plays.
When backup center Ryan Kriener was asked by a reporter if he thought this might Wieskamp’s "coming-out party," he just laughed.
"I think this is like Joe’s seventh or eighth coming-out party of the season," he said.
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said Wieskamp struggled along with everyone else in those first eight minutes but his cerebral approach helped him through it.
"The most impressive thing about Joe is his ability throughout the game to think the game through and become more aggressive, more effective," McCaffery said. "He’s a marked guy. Teams are going to come after him. They jammed him early. He couldn’t get anything going, but he stayed the course."
Wieskamp, who has become known for his stoicism, couldn’t help but smile as he relived his latest coming-out party.
"I’ve always wanted to be one of those players who has a big game in the NCAA tournament and helps their team move on to the next round," he said. "I think I was able to do that today."
